As “Q-Day” accelerates, Quranium is already ahead of the Curve





New York City, NY, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A series of recent breakthroughs and warnings from global technology leaders have accelerated concerns around “Q-Day” - the moment quantum computers can break today’s encryption.

Recent research indicates that widely used cryptographic systems securing financial infrastructure and digital assets could be broken as early as 2029, significantly sooner than previously expected. At the same time, experts warn of a growing “harvest now, decrypt later” threat - where encrypted data is already being collected today to be broken in the future.

This is no longer theoretical. It is a timeline problem.

A Systemic Problem

The global financial system - banks, blockchains, payments, identity - runs on cryptography designed for a pre-quantum world.

That security holds today because: Current computers have limited computation power. Quantum computers remove that limitation.

They don’t attack systems conventionally

They break the mathematics behind them

And once that happens, trust collapses at the infrastructure level

Even more critically:

Data secured today can be decrypted retroactively

Upgrading systems requires years of coordinated migration

Most institutions are not prepared

Quranium’s approach: Be Uncrackable

While the industry is starting to react now, Quranium began building in 2024.

Quranium adopted Post quantum cryptography as its foundation from day one.

Architecture built assuming quantum disruption is inevitable

No dependency on legacy cryptography

This was not an upgrade strategy. It was a from-day-one decision.

What sets Quranium apart is not just foresight - but execution.

200+ global partners across technology, infrastructure, and ecosystem layers

across technology, infrastructure, and ecosystem layers 6+ million transactions already processed on the network

on the network Rapidly expanding global presence across key financial and innovation hubs

Beyond commercial traction, Quranium is now:

In active discussions with defense organizations

Engaging with multiple governments

Exploring deployment of quantum-secure infrastructure at national and strategic levels

Quranium has always believed that Quantum security is not just a tech conversation -

It is a matter of national and economic resilience.

From Blockchain to Full Financial Infrastructure

Quranium’s approach goes beyond a single product. While it started as a Quantum secure Blockchain, today it has expanded into an end-to-end Quantum-secure financial conglomerate:

A Quantum-secure Layer 1 blockchain

A Quantum-secure wallet (QSafe)

A Quantum-secure next-generation digital bank (superapp)

A Quantum-secure Decentralised exchange

A Quantum-secure RWA Tokenisation platform

All unified by one principle: If the foundation is secure, everything built on it remains secure.

Kapil Dhiman, CEO and Co-founder of Quranium, said:

“Every era is defined by what it trusts, and quantum computing fundamentally changes that equation for this era. When the foundation breaks, everything on top becomes irrelevant. That’s why instead of upgrading systems that won’t survive, we made the decision to build the foundation from the ground up.”

As governments, enterprises, and financial institutions begin their transition toward post-quantum security, Quranium stands ready - built, proven, and positioned to become the infrastructure this new era demands.

About Quranium

Quranium is a Quantum-Secure layer 1 blockchain ecosystem building the foundation for a decentralized, uncrackable financial future - designed from day one to withstand the realities of the quantum era.

To know more, visit: www.quranium.org

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