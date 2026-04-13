Ventify AI Announces General Availability of People Intelligence Platform for High-Stakes Research and Discovery

Mountain View, CA, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventify AI has announced the general availability of its people intelligence platform, a new system designed to help firms research individuals and identify high-fit people at scale. Built for investors, recruiters, legal teams, consultants, and business development professionals, the platform is designed to reduce the time required for deep person-level research from several days to roughly one hour.

The launch comes at a time when organizations are under growing pressure to make faster, better-informed decisions about who they hire, back, partner with, or investigate. In many cases, teams still rely on fragmented workflows that combine search engines, social networks, public records, and manual note-taking. Ventify AI is entering the market with a platform aimed at replacing that slow and inconsistent process with a more structured and scalable approach.

Available through research.ventify.ai, the platform allows users to input a person’s name along with any known context, such as company, title, photo, or social media handle. From there, the system searches across more than 100 data sources spanning multiple languages and years of archived information to generate a detailed research dossier. Each report is designed to cover identity verification, career history, education, digital presence, network mapping, risk indicators, and verified contact information.

The company says the platform is not intended to function like a standard background check service. Rather than confirming a narrow set of known facts, the system is built to conduct broader open-ended research across public records, court filings, corporate registries, social platforms, archived web content, academic publications, and other niche databases. By comparing signals across sources, Ventify AI aims to surface patterns, inconsistencies, and relationships that may be missed in traditional manual research workflows.

According to the company, the platform serves two main functions. The first is deep research on a known individual. The second is discovery of people who match complex criteria described in natural language. Instead of relying only on filters such as title, location, or employer, users can describe the type of person they are looking for in more specific terms, such as operating experience, regional exposure, technical background, or growth milestones. The system then searches across different sources to identify people whose broader trajectory aligns with the request.

Ventify AI says this capability addresses a common problem in people research: the most relevant information is often scattered across sources that do not connect neatly with one another. Professionals conducting diligence or outreach may need to review media mentions, company filings, conference appearances, patents, old web pages, and social media activity just to develop a basic picture of one person. The company positions its platform as a way to bring those data points into a single research process.

Rachel Su, CEO of Ventify AI, said the company’s value lies not only in speed but in the ability to connect information across a large number of sources at once. “The real value is not speed. It is what we find that humans never would. Our system cross-references more than 100 sources simultaneously. It connects a decade-old company registration to a recent social media post in ways no analyst would think to look for.”

Each report is generated in a structured format that the company says can extend to more than 20 chapters, covering areas such as executive summary, identity checks, career analysis, litigation records, digital footprint, personal network, and risk assessment. The platform also supports multilingual research and can generate reports in multiple languages, including English and Spanish. In some cases, users can begin with a photo instead of a name, allowing the system to identify the subject before continuing the research process.

Ventify AI says early demand has come from professionals involved in high-stakes decision-making. Since entering private beta, the company reports that it has completed more than 250 research reports for users at investment firms, consulting companies, and corporate HR departments across the United States, Singapore, and Europe. The company states that reports have averaged more than 1,000 lines and over 100 verified evidence trails per subject.

One early user from a private equity firm said the platform identified social accounts, an older company registration, and a litigation record that the firm’s own team had not found after two days of work.

Gary Liu, co-founder of Ventify AI, said the company built the platform in response to a widespread gap in how organizations evaluate people. “We built Ventify because we saw the same problem everywhere: people making million-dollar decisions based on a LinkedIn profile and a Google search. The information exists. It is scattered across hundreds of sources, in multiple languages, buried in records that go back decades.”

Ventify AI is available now at research.ventify.ai , with individual reports offered through access codes and enterprise pricing available for volume users. The company is also offering complimentary trial reports to qualified professionals.

About Ventify AI

Ventify AI, headquartered in Mountain View, California, builds AI systems that help businesses research individuals and discover relevant people at scale. Its platform is designed to give professionals a deeper level of intelligence for hiring, diligence, legal, and business development decisions.



