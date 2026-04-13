Oil-Dri Corporation of America Named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Winner

CHICAGO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) is proud to announce it has been named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces winner, adding to the Company’s growing list of workplace culture recognitions in recent years. This national honor highlights organizations with 150 or more employees that have built exceptional, people-first cultures driven by employee engagement and feedback.



The USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is based entirely on confidential employee feedback collected through a research-backed engagement survey administered by Energage. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate, with winners selected for their commitment to listening to employees and creating an environment where individuals feel supported, valued, and motivated to succeed.



“We are honored to be recognized as a USA TODAY Top Workplaces winner,” said Dan Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oil-Dri Corporation of America. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences and perspectives of our teammates. Their engagement and dedication are what continue to shape our culture and drive our long-term success.”



Oil-Dri’s culture is shaped by a strong sense of ownership and connection across the organization. As part of this culture, the Company has intentionally adopted the term “teammates” in place of “employees” to better reflect its collaborative, people-first mindset. Teammates are encouraged to contribute ideas, collaborate across functions, and take an active role in driving the Company forward. By prioritizing transparency, recognition, and meaningful opportunities for development, Oil-Dri continues to cultivate a workplace where individuals can grow, contribute, and see the impact of their work every day.



Winners of the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award were recognized online and at the National Awards Summit in Las Vegas.



ABOUT OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, please visit oildri.com.

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Lily Nemeroff

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lily.nemeroff@amlan.com