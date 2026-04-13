Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

COLMAR, Pa., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ: DORM) today announced the Company will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 28, 2026, after the closing of the Nasdaq Stock Market on May 4, 2026.

The Company also announced that it is scheduled to conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results on May 5, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 440-4182 within the U.S. or +1 (646) 960-0653 outside the U.S. When prompted, enter the conference ID number 1698878. A live audio webcast, along with the accompanying presentation materials, can be accessed on the Company’s website at Dorman Products, Inc. - Events. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor section of the Company’s website after the call.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control), which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its other SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Alex Whitelam, VP, Investor Relations

awhitelam@dormanproducts.com

(445) 448-9522