Jewett-Cameron Reports Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Operational and Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (the “Company”; Nasdaq: JCTC), a company committed to innovative products that enrich outdoor spaces, today announced operational and financial results for the fiscal 2026 second quarter for the six-month period ended February 28, 2026.

Management Discussion

“We made progress on many of the actions outlined last quarter, including selling through substantial portions of the excess cedar fencing inventory accumulated before the consignment sales agreement was terminated, liquidating a significant portion of slow-moving pet inventory, and continuing to reduce overhead and administrative costs,” commented Chad Summers, CEO of Jewett-Cameron. “Tariff uncertainty continues to create cost pressure and disrupt purchasing patterns, while soft consumer sentiment has weighed on discretionary spending creating broader impacts on the Company’s do-it-yourself and home improvement professional customer base.”

“We remain focused on completing the monetization of our remaining excess non-core inventory while evaluating strategic partnerships and collaborations, and exploring potential divestitures involving select businesses and real estate assets. We remain committed to executing a dual approach of unlocking value from non-core assets while exiting fiscal 2026 with a sustainable long-term business model,” Summers concluded.

Financial Results

Revenue for Q2 2026 was $10.5 million compared to $9.1 million in Q2 2025, an increase of 16%. The growth in revenue was driven primarily by the liquidation of certain slow-moving pet inventory and excess cedar fencing which was acquired prior to the termination of a consignment sales agreement with a major retailer, and those sales will not be repeated in future periods. In certain cases, the Company sold inventory at, or below, carrying value to accelerate cash conversion, contributing to inventory reductions of 30% ($9.6 million vs.$13.5 million) from the prior quarter and down 36% ($9.6 million vs. $14.9 million) from a year ago. While the sales drove higher accounts receivable at period end, substantially all amounts due have since been collected and used to reduce borrowings under our credit facility since quarter end. The Company also experienced stronger sales at Greenwood as demand from transit customers continue to recover from workers returning to offices and the receipt of higher sales from non-transit customers. Within metal fencing, higher Lifetime Steel Post sales were offset by lower sales of Adjust-A-Gate and other metal fence products.

Gross profit margins during Q2 2026 were 15.7% compared to 20.1% in Q2 2025 and (12.5)% in Q1 2026. The decrease was primarily due to the liquidation of certain pet inventory and surplus cedar fencing at prices at or below cost. The Company also sold higher volumes of lower margin products in the current period. The Company’s costs have continued to rise, due to higher raw material costs, higher shipping and logistic costs, and the new import tariffs which began in March 2025. While progress is being made to align costs with end-market pricing, it is still below historical levels.

Operating expenses during Q2 2026 were $2.8 million compared to $2.6 million in Q2 2025. Wages and employee benefits dropped to $1.3 million from $1.6 million as the Company continued its strategic realignment and reduced its headcount. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose to $1.4 million from $940,000 primarily due to higher professional fees related to the engagement of additional consultants in the period and increases to the Company’s lumber warehousing costs.

Net loss for Q2 2026 was $(1.2) million or $(0.35) per basic and diluted share compared to net loss of $(573,000) million or $(0.16) per basic and diluted share in Q2 2025.

Continual Strategic Review

As previously announced, the Company is in the process of implementing its strategic realignment to promote growth and profitability following a challenging second half of fiscal 2025 and first half of fiscal 2026, which was marked by significant volatility primarily due to the uncertain tariff and global economic situation.

Management and the Board have evaluated, and continue to evaluate, a variety of strategic options for the Company, as well as its individual operating segments and assets, that prioritize the Company’s overall value.

This comprehensive strategy includes:

Concentrating on the Company’s core metal fencing products, its largest and most successful product category, and optimizing sales of other product categories.

Significantly improving operational efficiencies and cost structure with a commitment to reduce annual operating expenses by $1 million to $3 million. It is the Company’s intent to exit fiscal 2026 with a business model that is sustainable in the long term, leveraging the current value of non-core assets to fund its core growth strategy and deliver enhanced value to shareholders.

The Company is pursuing opportunities to sell excess inventory, and explore collaborative alliances and business partnerships to best monetize non-core assets and business lines which may include the Company’s industrial lumber subsidiary, selective pet assets, its wood fencing business, and sale of certain real estate assets.

Strategic options under consideration may include mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and other business collaborations and partnerships that would potentially involve specific assets or business lines of the Company. The Company engages in preliminary discussions with third parties from time to time regarding a variety of potential transactions. There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in definitive agreements or the completion of any transaction. The Company does not intend to provide further updates on these discussions unless and until a definitive agreement is reached.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Monday, April 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast Information: The webcast will be accessible live and will be archived at https://app.webinar.net/6Ar1Wn78DGa and accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://jewettcameron.com/pages/investor-relations. To submit questions, please send them to JCTC@lythampartners.com.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTC)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a trusted provider of innovative, high-quality products that enrich outdoor spaces. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent-pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products and the wholesale distribution of wood products. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog® for pet products; Jewett Cameron Fence for brands such as Adjust-A-Gate®, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Euro Fence, Lifetime Steel Post®, and Jewett Cameron Lumber for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld® for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring Gardner, Greenline® and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found on the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “plans”, “expects”, “aims”, “believes”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “will”, “should”, “could” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion, expectation, or projection of future operating or financial performance, events or trends. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including but not limited to the fact that our business is highly competitive, we are continually seeking ways to expand our business, we may seek additional financing or other ways to expand operations and improve margins, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change, customer concentration risk, supply chain delays, governmental and regulatory risks, and uncertain tariff and transport rates, as well as the other risk factors that are set forth in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from these expectations and assumptions due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors. We may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in our forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners

Phone: (602) 889-9700

JCTC@lythampartners.com

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)

February 28,

2026 August 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 546,614 $ 226,213 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2025 - $0) 6,518,143 3,863,678 Inventory, net of allowance of $1,122,173 (August 31, 2025 - $1,200,000) (note 3) 9,595,876 15,885,589 Assets held for sale (note 4) 901,811 566,022 Prepaid expenses 1,012,351 1,000,439 Prepaid income taxes 167,401 180,151 Total current assets 18,742,196 21,722,092 Property, plant and equipment, net (note 4) 3,027,593 3,643,114 Intangible assets, net (note 5) 110,972 111,389 Deferred tax assets (Note 6) - 3 Total assets $ 21,880,761 $ 25,476,598 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 963,050 $ 1,510,173 Bank indebtedness (note 7) 4,275,261 2,101,835 Accrued liabilities 1,053,763 1,083,612 Total liabilities 6,292,074 4,695,620 Stockholders’ equity Capital stock (notes 8, 9)

Authorized

21,567,564 common shares, no par value

10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value

Issued

3,520,113 common shares (August 31, 2025 – 3,518,119) 830,473 830,003 Additional paid-in capital 852,816 852,510 Retained earnings 13,905,398 19,098,465 Total stockholders’ equity 15,588,687 20,780,978 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 21,880,761 $ 25,476,598

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)

Three Month

Periods to the end

of February Six Month

Periods to the end

of February

2026

2025

2026

2025

SALES $ 10,537,210 $ 9,054,951 $ 19,190,677 $ 18,321,951 COST OF SALES 8,887,945 7,239,243 18,620,345 14,812,341 GROSS PROFIT 1,649,265 1,815,708 570,332 3,509,610 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,435,093 940,168 2,836,128 1,749,380 Depreciation and amortization 62,235 81,228 139,845 162,295 Wages and employee benefits 1,263,765 1,564,799 2,490,803 3,226,567 2,761,093 2,586,195 5,466,776 5,138,242 (Loss) from operations (1,111,828 ) (770,487 ) (4,896,444 ) (1,628,632 ) OTHER ITEMS Other income - 306 - 306 Interest (expense) income (137,459 ) 9,096 (266,608 ) 31,094 Gain on sale of assets - - - 800 (137,459 ) 9,402 (266,608 ) 32,200 (Loss) before income taxes (1,249,287 ) (761,085 ) (5,163,052 ) (1,596,432 ) Income tax recovery (expense) 359 187,991 (30,015 ) 364,621 Net (loss) income $ (1,248,928 ) $ (573,094 ) $ (5,193,067 ) $ (1,231,811 ) Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.35 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (1.48 ) $ (0.35 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.35 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (1.48 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 3,520,008 3,515,308 3,519,058 3,510,026 Diluted 3,520,008 3,515,308 3,519,058 3,510,026

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)

Six Month Period

at February 28, Six Month Period

at February 28, 2026

2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) $ (5,193,067 ) $ (1,231,811 ) Items not involving an outlay of cash: Depreciation and amortization 139,845 162,295 Stock-based compensation expense 776 59,926 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - (800 ) Write-off of property, plant and equipment 140,304 - Deferred income taxes 3 (395,371 ) Changes in non-cash working capital items: (Increase) in accounts receivable (2,654,465 ) (1,968,062 ) Decrease (increase) in inventory 6,289,713 (1,724,523 ) (Increase) in prepaid expenses (11,912 ) (593,554 ) Decrease (increase) in accounts payable andaccrued liabilities (576,972 ) 1,306,766 Decrease in prepaid income taxes 12,750 23,251 Net cash (used in) operating activities (1,853,025 ) (4,361,883 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment - 800 Purchase of property, plant and equipment - (56,649 ) Net cash used in investing activities - (55,849 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from bank indebtedness 2,173,426 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,173,426 - Net increase (decrease) in cash 320,401 (4,417,732 ) Cash, beginning of period 226,213 4,853,367 Cash, end of period $ 546,614 $ 435,635

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.