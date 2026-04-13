AGF Investments Welcomes John Porter as Chief Investment Officer

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) (TSX:AGF.B) today announced the appointment of John Porter as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective May 1, 2026. Mr. Porter brings decades of investment management and leadership experience across global markets and asset classes. He possesses deep expertise in portfolio management and extensive experience in retail and institutional asset management.

In the role of CIO, Mr. Porter will be responsible for leading AGF Investments’ investment team, setting strategic priorities and continuing a culture of high performance and risk management. Further, he will work closely with each investment team to continue evolving the firm’s capabilities, supporting long-term growth.

Mr. Porter will report to AGF Management Limited’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Judy Goldring, and will also join the firm’s Executive Management Team.

“Following a comprehensive global search, we are thrilled to welcome John to the firm,” said Judy Goldring, CEO of AGF Management Limited. “He brings proven leadership, a disciplined investment approach, and the ability to inspire high-performing teams. We are confident his leadership will unlock new opportunities, strengthen collaboration across our investment teams, and position AGF Investments for its next phase of growth.”

Mr. Porter most recently served as Chief Investment Officer at BNY Investments’ Newton Investment Management, where he led the firm’s global investment platform, overseeing equity, multi-asset, and fixed income strategies and a team of more than 75 investment professionals. Prior to this role, he served as Equity Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager, with responsibility for U.S. growth strategies. He joined the firm in 2016 as a Portfolio Manager focused on U.S. growth equities.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Porter served as President of Seaward Management Company and Chief Investment Officer of JP3 Capital Management. He began his investment career at Fidelity Investments, where he spent 15 years as both an equity analyst and portfolio manager.

“I’m excited to join AGF Investments at such a dynamic time for the firm and the industry as investor expectations are evolving and the landscape is becoming more complex,” said John Porter. “With a strong foundation in place, I look forward to engaging with the team to continue to evolve our capabilities by bringing together diverse perspectives and encouraging rigorous debate in order to deliver differentiated results for our clients.”

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $59 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 820,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

To the extent any regulatory filings or registrations are required in connection with this appointment, AGF Investments will complete such requirements in the ordinary course.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com