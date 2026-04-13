MiniLuxe Partners with 2026 NCAA Champion Kiki Rice as its Inaugural Brand Ambassador

Boston, MA, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX)(“MiniLuxe” or the “Company”), the pioneer in clean nail care and ethical nail services, announces Kiki Rice, the 2026 NCAA champion, Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Most Outstanding Player and projected top WNBA Draft pick, as its inaugural brand ambassador. Reflecting MiniLuxe’s commitment to championing the next generation of leaders shaping culture, the collaboration aligns with Kiki Rice’s emphasis on purpose driven initiatives that are invested in the long-term growth of women and their impact beyond the court.

As part of the partnership, Rice will become an equity holder in the company, reinforcing a shared belief in building long-lasting value and redefining what partnerships look like for today’s athletes.

During March Madness, Rice debuted two custom MiniLuxe press-on nail sets inspired by the UCLA Bruins and her personal style. She will continue this partnership at the 2026 WNBA Draft on April 13 where she will wear a MiniLuxe nail art manicure on the Orange Carpet, further bringing the collaboration to life at one of basketball’s biggest cultural moments.

“Kiki is not just an inspiring athlete, but an inspiring human who shares with us a set of common values and common standards and lives a life on and off the court that celebrates our purpose rooted in empowerment,” said Tony Tjan, co-founder and CEO of MiniLuxe. “Her approach to performance, discipline, and self-expression reflects the principles that shape MiniLuxe. This partnership is about building with someone who is invested not just in our services and product, but in the people and the broader opportunity to elevate the nail care industry while creating more durable pathways for talent.”

“I’m always looking for ways to personalize my everyday as well as gameday looks. I have gone to MiniLuxe for their custom press-ons and elevated nail designs throughout my college career, and I love the unique personal spin they give to my outfits and the team uniform,” said Kiki Rice. “I've been intentional to choose partnerships with brands that genuinely reflect who I am, my values and what I use in my everyday life, so I was naturally drawn to MiniLuxe and am honored to now partner with them.”

Rice will contribute to MiniLuxe’s brand platform across storytelling, select campaigns, and product collaborations, including nail art collections and nail and hand treatments with additional community investment initiatives.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. MiniLuxe focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company’s owned-and-operated studio services. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design aesthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe aims to radically transform a highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences. Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 4 million services.

Contact:

Christine Mastrangelo, Corporate Secretary and Investor Relations, MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

cmastrangelo@miniluxe.com

Nike Communications

MiniLuxe@nikecomm.com

align PR

TeamKikiRice@align-pr.com

THE·TEAM

teamkiki@the.team

For further information:

Website: https://miniluxe.com/