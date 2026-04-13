Accolad Unveils a New Generation of Recognition Gift Catalogs to Transform Workplace Motivation





MONTREAL, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landscape where workplace recognition has become a strategic lever for retention and performance, Accolad announces the launch of a new approach to its recognition gift catalog , designed to maximize employee engagement and modernize HR programs.

A Direct Response to Professional Recognition Challenges

According to several studies in human resources management, a lack of professional recognition remains one of the primary factors for disengagement. Peer-to-peer recognition and appreciation from leadership have become essential to maintaining a healthy organizational climate.

"Companies are still investing in generic gifts that have no real impact on motivation. Recognition must be personalized, immediate, and relevant," explains Marc-Antoine Perron. For him, a simple gesture must be accompanied by a genuine professional recognition message to have a lasting impact.

A Gift Catalog Designed for Modern Recognition

Accolad’s new platform allows organizations to deploy an employee recognition program based on:

A catalog of over 5,000 recognition gift cards , including local and international brands;

, including local and international brands; Rewards tailored for years of service recognition gifts , anniversaries, and performance milestones;

, anniversaries, and performance milestones; A simplified experience where employees choose their own gifts.





Unlike traditional approaches—often involving products made in China offered at inflated prices—this model eliminates friction and significantly improves the utilization rate of rewards.

Workplace Recognition and Motivation: A Direct Link

Companies that adopt a structured strategy for workplace recognition and motivation observe:

An increase in employee engagement;

An improved organizational climate;

A reduction in staff turnover.





Accolad relies on a data-driven approach to optimize the frequency, value, and type of recognition gifts distributed, turning every recognition activity into a driver of performance.





A Recognition Platform Aligned with Employee Expectations

The solution stands out for its ability to integrate:

Automated campaigns;

Full customization to reflect the company’s brand;

An ultra-simplified user experience.





"Recognition should no longer be an administrative task. It must become a positive, simple, and anticipated experience for employees," adds Perron.

A Major Trend in Human Resources

As organizations seek to strengthen their employer brand, an employee recognition platform becomes a key tool for attracting talent, retaining teams, and building a strong corporate culture.

About Accolad

Accolad Technologies is a Quebec-based technology company specializing in employee recognition solutions. Its platform automates the delivery of personalized rewards while providing a modern and engaging user experience.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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