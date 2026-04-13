Quebec Tech Entrepreneur Yanik Guillemette Warns of Regulatory Burden on Canadian Business Confidence





MONTREAL, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Canadian economy navigates shifting global tides, prominent Montreal technology executive and entrepreneur Yanik Guillemette is speaking out about a growing disconnect between public policy and economic reality. Guillemette points to the cumulative effects of recent federal legislation as a primary driver of rising uncertainty in the Canadian business environment.

A Compounding Regulatory Burden

Recent legislative initiatives, including Bill C-18 , Bill C-22 , and Bill C-9, are raising significant concerns among local and national entrepreneurs regarding regulatory complexity, compliance costs, and long-term global competitiveness.

“Individually, each of these measures may pursue legitimate social or political objectives. But collectively, they create an environment of dense uncertainty that businesses simply cannot ignore,” stated Yanik Guillemette.

Confidence, Not Just Policy, Drives Growth

Guillemette emphasizes that beyond the specifics of any single bill, the broader macroeconomic issue is one of business confidence and trust in the system.

“Economic performance is not only a function of policy — it’s a function of trust,” Guillemette explained. “When entrepreneurs feel that the environment is unpredictable or increasingly restrictive, capital investment slows down, aggressive hiring halts, and the risk-taking essential for innovation disappears.”

Yanik Guillemette on Canada's Fragile Economic Backdrop

These regulatory concerns come at a critical time when many Canadian businesses are already actively navigating inflationary pressures, severe talent shortages, and geopolitical instability.

“There is a growing perception in the market — whether justified or not — that Canada is becoming a more difficult place to build, scale, and headquarter a business. That perception alone has real-world consequences on our GDP and tech sector,” added Guillemette.

From Regulation to Real-World Impact

According to the Montreal-based CEO, the cumulative effect of increased regulation and economic friction is already manifesting in several tangible ways across the industry:

Delayed Investment Decisions: Capital is being held back due to unclear future compliance rules.

Capital is being held back due to unclear future compliance rules. Increased Compliance Costs: Diverting funds from R&D and hiring into legal and administrative overhead.

Diverting funds from R&D and hiring into legal and administrative overhead. Reduced Appetite for Expansion: Companies are hesitant to scale operations across provincial or national borders.

Companies are hesitant to scale operations across provincial or national borders. Heightened Caution Among Entrepreneurs: A shift from "growth-first" to "survival-first" mentalities.

A Call for Economic Clarity and Stability

Rather than opposing regulation outright, Yanik Guillemette is calling for a more coordinated, transparent, and economically grounded approach from federal lawmakers.

“Canada has all the fundamental ingredients to succeed on the global stage: world-class talent, abundant resources, and a legacy of innovation. But we need policy frameworks that actively reinforce confidence, not erode it. Clarity, stability, and competitiveness must become the immediate priority.”

About Yanik Guillemette

Yanik Guillemette is a recognized Quebec-based entrepreneur, technology leader, and business executive involved in multiple innovative ventures. He is best known for his work in the tech sector, including the development of scalable, data-driven solutions for modern organizations and his leadership with the employee recognition platform, Accolad. Guillemette is an active voice in the Canadian business community, advocating for economic growth and technological innovation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ffe1622-e7f6-4e61-8bff-27d4fed714d7