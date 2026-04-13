HBT Financial, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 27, 2026

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Monday, April 27, 2026. A copy of the press release announcing the first quarter 2026 financial results and an investor presentation will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com .

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois, eastern Iowa, and suburban St. Louis through 83 full-service branches. As of December 31, 2025, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.1 billion, total loans of $3.5 billion, and total deposits of $4.4 billion.