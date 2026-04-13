LGI Homes Introduces New Community in Greenville, SC

GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) proudly announces Waters Farm, an exciting new community in Woodruff, South Carolina, offering beautifully crafted single-family homes. Located in the welcoming town of Woodruff, Waters Farm offers small-town charm with convenient access to large city amenities throughout the Greenville-Spartanburg area.

Positioned just a short drive from both Greenville and Spartanburg, Waters Farm offers residents easy access to the area’s best parks, dining, and shopping destinations. The community is also an easy commute to leading regional employers, including BMW Manufacturing, GE, and Michelin, providing strong job opportunities and economic stability for homeowners.

Waters Farm will feature a collection of thoughtfully designed three- and four-bedroom homes, including six unique floor plans, four of which are designs new to the Greenville market. Many of these new plans showcase large covered patios, expansive living areas, and spacious master bedroom suites. Each home highlights LGI Homes’ signature CompleteHome™ package, providing modern upgrades at no additional cost, including energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, recessed lighting, and professionally landscaped front yards. Homes also include attached two-car garages, open-concept layouts, and builder-paid closing costs, delivering exceptional value and move-in-ready convenience.

“Waters Farm offers the perfect balance of community, comfort and accessibility,” stated Chris Cositore, Vice President of Sales for South Carolina. “Homebuyers will enjoy the charm of downtown Woodruff paired with quick access to Greenville and Spartanburg, along with professionally designed homes that are ready to live in from day one.”

Six thoughtfully designed floor plans will be available at Waters Farm:

Arcadia – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,309 sq. ft.

– 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,309 sq. ft. Harris – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,415 sq. ft.

– 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,415 sq. ft. Carolina – 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,700 sq. ft.

– 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,700 sq. ft. Ashwood – 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 2,060 sq. ft.

– 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 2,060 sq. ft. Piedmont – 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,886 sq. ft.

– 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,886 sq. ft. Cherokee – 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 2,320 sq. ft.

Residents at Waters Farm will enjoy onsite amenities, including a children’s playground, along with proximity to locally owned dining and shopping in downtown Woodruff. The area also offers abundant outdoor recreation opportunities at nearby destinations such as McKinney Park, Woodruff Greenway, and Croft State Park, ideal for walking, biking, and hiking adventures.

At full build-out, Waters Farm will feature 198 homesites, with pricing starting in the $270s. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit LGI Homes at Waters Farm, located at 112 Whiteheath Court. Woodruff, SC 29388. The Information Center is open daily. For more information, please call (877) 691-8369 or request additional details online.

With its prime location, onsite amenities, all-inclusive upgrades, and commitment to making homeownership simple and stress-free, Waters Farm is poised to become one of the most anticipated new communities in the Greenville-Spartanburg region.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9a0565f-abaf-4407-a8ca-69e439e4e213