Nemetschek Group to Acquire HCSS; Creates Next Global Construction Technology Leader

Munich, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HCSS is a leading world-class construction technology solution provider for the infrastructure and heavy civil construction sectors

Acquisition significantly expands the Nemetschek Groups market opportunity in the highly attractive and strongly growing infrastructure sector

Perfect strategic fit: Combination of leaders in complementary construction technology verticals enable strong value generation through compelling synergies and underpins Nemetschek Group’s globally leading position in AEC/O

Vertical AI leadership in AEC/O deepens through combination of HCSS’s unique proprietary lifecycle data and AI expertise of the Nemetschek Group

Transaction structure retains Nemetschek Group’s balance sheet flexibility to fuel continued long-term growth across the Group

The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907), a global leading vertical provider of AI-powered software solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AEC/O) and media industries, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Heavy Construction Systems Specialists, LLC (“HCSS”) from Thoma Bravo, the world’s largest software-focused investment firm. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, USA, HCSS is a leading provider of construction software for the fast-growing infrastructure and heavy civil sectors in North America. Founded in 1986, HCSS supports more than 4,000 companies – from small firms to billion-dollar construction companies and general contractors – and employs more than 550 professionals. Its end-to-end platform plays a key role in enhancing efficiency, safety, and communication across infrastructure and heavy civil construction projects.

HCSS will become part of the Nemetschek Group’s Build & Construct segment, which includes industry-leading brands Bluebeam, GoCanvas (incl. SiteDocs), and Nevaris. Together, the solutions of the combined Build & Construct segment enhance collaboration and improve the quality of construction workflows both in the office and in the field. The addition of HCSS will further strengthen this portfolio and deepen its ability to help customers collaborate seamlessly and optimize processes across all project phases and types.

The Nemetschek Group’s Build & Construct segment and HCSS have comparable and unique growth and profitability profiles. In 2025, HCSS generated approximately ~$215 million in revenue, an ARR (annual recurring revenues) growth of ~21% and an EBITDA margin of ~40%.*

The transaction will enable the Nemetschek Group to expand into the strongly growing infrastructure and heavy civil construction sectors, which is supported by structural growth drivers such as aging assets, large-scale government investments, ongoing energy transition and continued urbanization. This strategic move will significantly expand the Build & Construct segment’s total market opportunity to an estimated USD 12bn by 2028, while further enhancing Nemetschek Group’s strong position in North America, and broadening its solution portfolio across the entire construction lifecycle.

Tailored Transaction Structure Preserves Balance Sheet Flexibility and Supports Nemetschek Group’s Ambition for Strong and continued Profitable Growth

As part of the transaction, Thoma Bravo will receive shares in Nemetschek Group’s Build & Construct segment. Under the agreed-upon ownership structure, Nemetschek SE will hold approximately 72% of the shares in the Build & Construct segment, and Thoma Bravo will hold approximately 28% as a minority shareholder. As part of the deal, the Nemetschek Group will refinance all existing HCSS financial debt and liabilities, resulting in an impact of approximately EUR 450 million on the Nemetschek Group net debt position. Nemetschek Group will continue to be steered as a fully integrated group. The Build & Construct segment will continue to be an integral part of the Group and will be managed, controlled and fully consolidated by the Nemetschek Group.

This transaction structure preserves Nemetschek’s balance sheet strength and flexibility to support the Group’s future growth ambitions, including targeted M&A. It also creates a unique opportunity to collaborate with Thoma Bravo to drive continued growth and innovation and further shape the future of the AEC/O industry. The transaction has no impact on the shareholder structure of the Nemetschek SE.

Major Next Step in Nemetschek Group’s Growth Strategy to Lead the Global AEC/O Industry – Transaction Unlocks High Value Generation, incl. Attractive Synergy Potential

By bringing together leading players in complementary construction technology solutions verticals, the Nemetschek Group will be creating a global construction AI and technology powerhouse. The acquisition will significantly expand the scale of the Group’s Build & Construct segment and create a unique foundation for sustained high and profitable growth.

The combination of complementary technologies, customer bases, and regional strengths will create a diversified, best-in-class portfolio spanning the entire construction lifecycle and all major customer segments. This will unlock additional significant size, growth and attractive synergy potential, through expanded cross-selling and channel opportunities, and enhanced connectivity between office and field workflows. In addition, by combining HCSS’s unique data, customer access, and deep industry expertise with Nemetschek’s advanced AI capabilities, the combined business is ideally positioned to drive AI-enabled transformation in construction and deliver tangible value for its customers. At the same time, the transaction will further expand and strengthen the Nemetschek Group’s business model and reinforce its position as a leading player across the global AEC/O industry.

“With the acquisition of HCSS, a highly recognized technology leader in infrastructure and heavy civil construction, we are taking our next major strategic step forward,” said Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. “We already hold a strong position in the building sector and are now further enhancing and scaling our position in the fast-growing infrastructure and heavy civil sector, which is underpinned by multiple structural growth drivers. This acquisition significantly expands our size and our total market opportunity, deepens our footprint in North America, and perfectly complements our existing portfolio of leading solutions in the Build & Construct segment. It will give us an even greater ability to innovate and expand our reach using our strong AI innovation abilities. We welcome Thoma Bravo as a partner and minority shareholder in the Build & Construct segment. We look forward to working with them and the HCSS team to unlock new growth opportunities in our Build & Construct segment and deliver even greater value to our customers and shareholders.”

“The Nemetschek Group has built one of the world’s most incredible customer- and product-centric company cultures,” said A.J. Rohde, a Senior Partner at Thoma Bravo. “The opportunity to merge HCSS with Nemetschek’s leading Build & Construct segment is a truly defining moment and we look forward to supporting the growth of the combined business. We have barely scratched the surface on the scale and speed of innovation that we can provide to customers of both companies, and we will work tirelessly together to fulfill the potential that the market deserves.”

“HCSS is a perfect fit for our Build & Construct segment,” said Usman Shuja, Chief Division Officer of the Nemetschek Group’s Build & Construct Segment. “Together, we can offer a best-in-class, end-to-end portfolio that enables customers to manage complex building and infrastructure projects with greater efficiency and confidence. By combining our complementary strengths, we will expand our global reach, accelerate AI-based innovation, and continue to deliver the trusted solutions our customers rely on in their daily work.”

“This is a defining moment for HCSS and for the customers we serve,” said Steve McGough, CEO of HCSS. “For decades, contractors have trusted our software to help them estimate more accurately, manage work more efficiently, and keep their teams safer. Being part of the Nemetschek Group will allow us to accelerate our long-term vision, expand what’s possible for heavy civil and infrastructure builders, and deliver even more innovation.”

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2026 and is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan is serving as exclusive financial advisor, Latham & Watkins and Hoffmann & de Vries are serving legal advisors to the Nemetschek Group.

*Figures are based on US-GAAP on a standalone basis, excluding extraordinary, non-operating effects, and before any potential future consolidation impacts

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a leading global vertical software and AI provider driving the digital transformation of the AECO and media industries. With our deep domain expertise and intelligent, connected software solutions, we enable customers to turn data into real-time insights and smarter decisions throughout the entire lifecycle of buildings and infrastructure from ideation through planning, visualization, construction, operation, and renovation. Our AI-powered technologies and open standards approach boost productivity, collaboration, and sustainability for architects, engineers, contractors, building operators, and creative professionals. More than 7 million users worldwide rely on our customer-centric, human-led AI solutions. Founded by Professor Georg Nemetschek in 1963, today we employ over 4,000 experts globally and are ISO 27001-certified, underlining our strong commitment to data security and trustworthy digital innovation.

The Nemetschek Group, listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 1.19 billion and an EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025.

About HCSS

HCSS is the leading provider of construction management software designed to connect the office to the field across the lifecycle of infrastructure and heavy civil sectors. Founded in 1986, HCSS has established itself as the industry leader by offering a comprehensive platform to enhance productivity, streamline communication, and improve project outcomes. HCSS’ platform covers every aspect of heavy civil and infrastructure projects, from preconstruction to project closeout. Solutions offered include estimating, job costing, project management, safety, and fleet management. By centralizing project data, HCSS ensures all stakeholders have real-time access to critical information, enabling more informed decision-making and reducing the risk of errors and rework. With 24/7 instant support and a proven 90-day implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 4,000 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS’ software is trusted on some of the world’s most iconic projects and its customers now win 75% of work across 50 U.S. Department of Transportation markets and produce 40% more bids than competitors.

Learn more at hcss.com.