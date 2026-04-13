Clean Eye Claims Evaluated: The CleanEye Vision Care Capsules for Retina Clear Visual Support

Largo, FL, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This article is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. All product details reflected here are drawn from the company, product's labeling, published materials, and ingredient categories as they relate to broader nutritional research discussions. Verify current pricing and terms directly on the official website before making any purchasing decision. Supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Clean Eye Vision Care Capsules are presented as a dietary supplement combining vitamins, minerals, and botanical compounds associated with visual wellness. The phrase "claims evaluated" in this context refers to a structured overview of the product's labeling, ingredient categories, and how these elements are positioned within broader nutritional research discussions — rather than an independent product review or clinical validation of outcomes.

This overview is provided for general informational purposes and reflects how the product is presented within publicly available materials.

Clean Eye Vision Care Capsules is a product that frequently appears in discussions around eye wellness supplements, particularly those focused on retinal clarity and visual support. Interest in this category tends to come from adults thinking about screen exposure, light sensitivity, and how nutrition fits into long-term eye wellness.

Key considerations when evaluating any vision support supplement include how the ingredient profile aligns with published research, what the product label discloses about formulation structure, and how positioning language such as "retina clear visual support" is used within the broader supplement category.

Information presented here reflects the product label, publicly available ingredient research, and materials published through official distribution channels. Additional details can be reviewed by View the current Clean Eye offer (official Clean Eye page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. A qualified eye care professional or healthcare provider is the right resource for guidance on any supplement relative to your specific health situation.

What Clean Eye Vision Care Capsules Include

Clean Eye Vision Care Capsules are distributed by Instituto Experience out of Lakeland, FL. The product is structured as a once-daily capsule and positioned as a multi-pathway vision support formula. Transactions are processed through ClickBank as the authorized retailer.

The formula is organized in two layers. The first is a disclosed micronutrient base — seven essential vitamins and minerals, each listed at specific daily values per serving. The second is a 351 mg proprietary botanical blend containing 14 ingredients, listed in descending order by weight per FDA labeling requirements, without individual ingredient amounts disclosed.

The Supplement Facts panel, as presented on the product label, lists the following per one-capsule serving:

Vitamin A (as Beta Carotene): 450 µg RAE — 50% Daily Value

Vitamin C (as Ascorbic Acid): 90 mg — 100% Daily Value

Vitamin E (as DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate): 15 mg — 100% Daily Value

Zinc (as Zinc Oxide): 11 mg — 100% Daily Value

Selenium (as Selenium AAC): 20 µg — 100% Daily Value

Copper (as Copper Gluconate): 0.9 mg — 36% Daily Value

Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate): 15 µg — 43% Daily Value

Proprietary Blend: 351 mg — Taurine, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf, Eyebright (Euphrasia officinalis) Aerial, Grape Seed Extract, Coleus Forskohlii Root, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Rutin (from Sophora japonica), Quercetin (from Sophora japonica), Bilberry Fruit Extract, Saffron Stigmas Extract, Lycopene, Lutein (from Marigold Flower), Zeaxanthin, Astaxanthin.

Other Ingredients: Hypromellose (Vegetable Capsule), Rice Flour, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide.

The vegetable capsule shell makes the formula compatible with vegetarian consumers. Each bottle contains 30 capsules — a 30-day supply at the recommended once-daily serving.

Understanding the "Retina Clear Visual Support" Positioning

The term "retina clear visual support" reflects how the product is positioned within a category of nutrients studied for ocular function, rather than a confirmed clinical outcome for the finished formula.

Visual wellness is a well-established area of nutritional research. The human eye — particularly the macula and lens — operates in a high-oxidative-stress environment, meaning it both generates and is exposed to significant free radical activity throughout daily life. The nutritional science around supporting eye tissue has developed considerably over the past few decades, with the largest government-funded investigation being the Age-Related Eye Disease Studies (AREDS and AREDS2), conducted by the National Eye Institute. Those studies examined specific micronutrient combinations — including Vitamins C and E, Zinc, Copper, and the carotenoids Lutein and Zeaxanthin — in adults with existing macular concerns.

The micronutrient profile in Clean Eye's disclosed base — Vitamins A, C, E, Zinc, Selenium, and Copper — maps directly onto the foundational nutrients examined in that body of research. That alignment is worth noting at the label level. It does not mean the finished product replicates the AREDS formulations or that it has been independently evaluated for the same outcomes. It means the ingredient categories are consistent with an established area of ocular nutrition research.

The botanical proprietary blend — Bilberry, Saffron, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Astaxanthin, Ginkgo Biloba, and others — reflects ingredients that appear regularly in the published literature on ocular antioxidant activity, macular pigment, and retinal circulation. The specific amounts within the blend are not disclosed on the label. What the blend includes and what it delivers at clinical research dosages are two distinct questions — addressed in detail below.

Ingredient Research Context in Ocular Nutrition

Several of the ingredients listed in the Clean Eye formula appear in published nutritional research on visual health. What follows is a summary of what ingredient-level research reflects — not a characterization of what the finished product does. Clean Eye Vision Care Capsules as a finished formula have not been evaluated through a published clinical trial of the finished formulation.

Lutein and Zeaxanthin are the two carotenoids most associated with macular health in the peer-reviewed literature. They accumulate in high concentration in the human macula and are understood to function as a natural optical filter against high-energy blue light. The AREDS2 study, conducted by the National Eye Institute, examined Lutein (10 mg/day) and Zeaxanthin (2 mg/day) as standalone nutrients in adults with existing macular concerns and found associations with reduced progression risk in specific subgroups. These are among the most studied compounds in the eye supplement category.

Saffron Stigmas Extract is among the more recently researched botanicals in the macular health space. A series of small clinical trials at Australian National University examined saffron supplementation in adults with age-related macular degeneration and reported associations with improvements in visual function measures. Study populations were small and findings are considered preliminary, but saffron has become a meaningful addition to evidence-informed eye health formulas over the past decade.

Bilberry Fruit Extract contains anthocyanosides associated with antioxidant activity and potential support for retinal microcirculation. Historical claims around bilberry and night vision are frequently cited in marketing contexts; published reviews note that antioxidant activity is well-supported, while broader vision outcome data in healthy adults remains mixed.

Astaxanthin is a carotenoid with among the highest measured antioxidant activity of any naturally occurring compound. Published research has examined it for eye fatigue, accommodation function, and oxidative stress markers in ocular tissue, particularly in adults with prolonged screen exposure. Small clinical studies have reported associations between astaxanthin supplementation and reduced eye strain.

Ginkgo Biloba Leaf has been examined in published literature for its potential effects on ocular blood flow and intraocular pressure. Research findings in this area are considered promising but not conclusive for general supplementation purposes.

Alpha Lipoic Acid functions as a broad antioxidant relevant to neurological tissue, including the optic nerve. Published research has examined it in the context of oxidative stress reduction in both ocular and neurological environments.

Eyebright (Euphrasia officinalis) is a botanical with a traditional use history for eye-related discomfort. Clinical research on Eyebright in its supplemental form is limited compared to the compounds above, and it is generally characterized as a traditional botanical rather than one with a robust modern clinical evidence base.

None of these individual findings suggest that Clean Eye Vision Care Capsules replaces prescribed treatment for any eye condition. Each represents published research on isolated compounds, often at dosages that differ from what a multi-ingredient proprietary blend of 351 mg total can realistically deliver across 14 ingredients simultaneously.

How Proprietary Blends Affect Label Transparency

The proprietary blend structure is common across the dietary supplement industry and worth understanding before comparing any formula against published research findings.

FDA labeling regulations require that ingredients within a proprietary blend appear in descending order by weight per serving — the ingredient listed first is present in the largest amount, and so on down the list. Individual milligram amounts for each ingredient are not required to be disclosed. That structure lets manufacturers protect formulation specifics while still meeting labeling compliance requirements.

Within Clean Eye's 351 mg proprietary blend, Taurine and Ginkgo Biloba Leaf appear first in the sequence, suggesting they represent the largest proportions of the total. Lutein and Zeaxanthin appear 12th and 13th out of 14 listed ingredients — toward the end of the sequence — suggesting they represent smaller relative amounts within the 351 mg total. The exact milligram amounts are not disclosed on the label.

That context matters for anyone comparing the formula to published Lutein and Zeaxanthin research, which typically uses 10 mg and 2 mg per day respectively as standalone nutrients. Whether the proprietary blend delivers those amounts cannot be determined from the label alone. Anyone for whom that specific question matters — particularly those consulting an eye care provider about ocular supplementation — would need to contact Instituto Experience directly before making a decision.

This is not a critique unique to Clean Eye. It reflects how proprietary blends function across the supplement industry. Understanding the structure simply helps set accurate expectations when comparing any formula that references ingredient-specific research in its positioning.

Clean Eye Product Structure and Distribution Model

Package configurations listed on the official Clean Eye product page include multi-bottle options with varying per-unit pricing and shipping terms. These structures are typical within direct-to-consumer supplement distribution models and may change over time.

Per published materials at the time of this overview:

A 6-bottle configuration (180-day supply) reflects the lowest per-unit price tier, with shipping included. A 3-bottle configuration (90-day supply) reflects a mid-tier per-bottle price, also with shipping included. A 2-bottle configuration (60-day supply) reflects the standard per-bottle price, with a separate shipping charge applicable.

Published return materials reference a 60-day refund window, subject to the conditions outlined on the product's official support pages. The published process involves contacting the support team by email and returning all bottles — including empty ones — to the published return address in Largo, FL. Refund timelines vary depending on the buyer's payment method and financial institution.

Pricing, availability, and return terms are subject to change. Current details should be confirmed by View the current Clean Eye offer (official Clean Eye page) before any purchase decision.

Considerations When Evaluating This Formula

The disclosed micronutrient base provides transparency at the individual nutrient level. Each of the seven vitamins and minerals — Vitamins A, C, E, Zinc, Selenium, Copper, and Chromium — is listed with a specific daily value per serving, giving a clear picture of what those nutrients contribute to the formula.

The proprietary blend reflects a multi-ingredient formulation approach commonly used in the supplement category, where multiple botanical compounds are combined within a single serving. The label indicates a 14-ingredient blend totaling 351 mg, with ingredients ordered by descending weight but without individual amounts disclosed.

For anyone managing a diagnosed eye condition or working with an eye care provider on a specific supplementation protocol, the label's structure — and the proprietary blend's undisclosed individual amounts — are relevant factors to discuss with that provider before starting. Dietary supplements are not treatments for diagnosed eye diseases.

For anyone researching whether the formula's botanical ingredients align with published ocular nutrition literature, the ingredient categories — Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Saffron, Bilberry, Astaxanthin, and Ginkgo Biloba — do appear regularly in that body of research. Whether they appear at clinically studied amounts within this specific blend cannot be confirmed from the label alone.

Product Availability and Support Information

Clean Eye Vision Care Capsules are available through the official distribution channel. Customer support contact details are as follows:

Phone: +1 (507) 448-8190

Email: contact@customercs.com

US Order Support: 1-800-390-6035 (24/7, per published materials)

International: +1 208-345-4245

ClickBank Order Portal: clkbank.com

Product Return Address: 11870 62nd St N Largo, Fl. 33773 USA

Current package options, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by View the current Clean Eye offer (official Clean Eye page).

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Clean Eye Vision Care Capsules?

Clean Eye Vision Care Capsules are a once-daily dietary supplement distributed by Instituto Experience. The formula combines a disclosed base of seven essential vitamins and minerals — including Vitamins A, C, and E, along with Zinc, Selenium, Copper, and Chromium — with a 14-ingredient proprietary botanical blend totaling 351 mg per serving. The product is sold direct-to-consumer through ClickBank and is not a prescription medication or a treatment for any eye condition.

What does "retina clear visual support" refer to?

The phrase reflects how the product is positioned within a category of supplements that combine antioxidant vitamins with botanical compounds commonly referenced in ocular nutrition research. It is a marketing positioning term, not a clinically validated outcome for the finished formula. The product has not been evaluated by the FDA for any specific effect on retinal health or visual function.

Are ingredient amounts disclosed on the label?

The seven micronutrients in the formula's base layer are each disclosed at specific daily values — fully transparent on the label. The 14 ingredients within the proprietary blend are listed in descending order by weight as required by FDA labeling rules, but individual milligram amounts are not disclosed. Anyone for whom specific botanical dosages are important should contact the distributor directly for that information.

How is Clean Eye distributed, and what does the purchase process look like?

Clean Eye is available through the official product page, with ClickBank handling transactions as the authorized retailer. Multi-bottle package configurations are offered at varying per-unit prices. Published return materials reference a 60-day refund window, subject to the conditions outlined on the product's official support pages. Verifying current terms on the official page before purchasing is always recommended, as pricing and promotional offers may change.

Disclaimers

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your physician or a qualified eye care professional before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This article is educational and does not constitute medical advice. Clean Eye Vision Care Capsules is a dietary supplement — not a medication and not a treatment for any eye condition. If you currently take medications, have an existing eye condition, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any changes to your health regimen, consult your physician or eye care provider before starting Clean Eye or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline eye health, screen exposure habits, dietary patterns, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. These are individual experiences and should not be interpreted as typical or guaranteed outcomes.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on the product label, publicly available ingredient research, and published brand materials.

Pricing Disclaimer: All pricing information and package configurations referenced here were based on publicly available materials at the time of publication (April 2026) and are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official Clean Eye page before making a purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. No responsibility is accepted for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of this information. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with Instituto Experience and their healthcare provider before making any decisions.

Ingredient Interaction Note: Several ingredients within this formula have published interaction considerations worth noting. Ginkgo Biloba has mild blood-thinning properties and may interact with anticoagulant medications. Alpha Lipoic Acid may affect blood glucose levels and interact with diabetes medications. Quercetin may interact with certain antibiotics and blood thinners. Consult your healthcare provider before starting any supplement, particularly if you take prescription medications or manage a chronic health condition.