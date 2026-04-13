Automated Retail Technologies and Evolvending Partner to Expand 24/7 Dining in U.S. Airports

Sarastora, FL, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated Retail Technologies (ART), the innovator behind the Just Baked hot food automation platform, and Evolvending, the leader in automated dining across US airports, today announced a strategic partnership to expand 24/7 automated dining across U.S. airports.

The collaboration pairs ART’s Just Baked Smart Bistro kiosks—fully automated systems that prepare hot, made-to-order meals in under two minutes—with Evolvending’s proven expertise operating an automated dining network across high-traffic airport environments.

Together, the companies are scaling a new model for airport foodservice that expands access to high-quality dining beyond traditional restaurant hours while delivering strong operational efficiency for airport partners.

The companies have already launched units at Boston Logan International Airport as the prime vending operator, Southwest Florida International Airport (Fort Myers), and Charleston International Airport, with strong performance driving expansion to three additional airport locations in the coming quarter.

Evolvending is customizing the Just Baked Smart Bistro platform with a growing lineup of nationally recognized brands and dayparts, including White Castle, Wow Bao, Amish Pretzel Co. by Ben’s Soft Pretzels and additional hot foods and dessert concepts. More brands are currently in development, giving travelers and airport staff access to premium, high-quality food at any time of day.

“Airport guests and staff need consistent, high-quality food options beyond traditional dining hours,” said David Chessler, Founder of Automated Retail Technologies. “Our partnership with Evolvending combines advanced automation with operational excellence, creating a scalable solution that delivers speed, reliability, and a great guest experience.”

Evolvending operates and manages each location, ensuring seamless integration within airport terminals while maintaining high standards of food quality and service. With demand accelerating for contactless, labor- and cost-efficient dining solutions, ART and Evolvending are actively expanding their airport footprint.

“Our partnership with Automated Retail Technologies is designed for speed and scale,” said Valentina Ellison, CEO of Evolvending. “With strong performance across our initial airport deployments, we’re moving quickly to expand into additional major airports in the U.S. — bringing reliable, high-quality automated dining to travelers nationwide, 24 hours a day.”

As airports look for innovative ways to expand dining access and improve operational efficiency, automated dining platforms are becoming a key part of next-generation concession strategies.

About Automated Retail Technologies (ART)

Based in Sarasota, Florida, Automated Retail Technologies is a leading provider of hot food automation for the food service industry. Its Just Baked platform powers self-service kiosks that prepare fresh, hot meals quickly and consistently—without traditional staffing or kitchen infrastructure. ART solutions are deployed nationwide across airports, healthcare, education, corporate, and other high-traffic environments.

About Evolvending

Evolvending is a leader in modern automated retail, delivering innovative, self-service food and beverage solutions designed for today’s on-the-go travelers. By blending smart hardware, intuitive software, and data-driven operations, the company enables fresh, premium hot and cold food availability around the clock. Evolvending operates across high-traffic transportation hubs — including airports, train stations, and travel plazas — in markets such as Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Fort Myers. Its modular, technology-forward platform helps partners expand retail access, streamline labor, and serve guests wherever they are.

For more information, visit invest.automatedrt.com, automatedrt.com and evolvending.com.

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