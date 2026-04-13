The Latina Expo National Tour 2026 Expands Across Major U.S. Cities

Chicago, IL, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Latina Expo, the largest Latina empowerment and lifestyle tour in North America, announces the expansion of The Latina Expo National Tour 2026, bringing its dynamic, large-scale experiences to major U.S. markets including Houston, Dallas, San Diego, Miami, and Chicago.

As a fast-growing national platform, The Latina Expo continues to unite thousands of Latinas, families, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders through immersive in-person experiences, media exposure, and digital amplification. Rooted in culture, commerce, and community, the platform reflects the rising influence of the Latina consumer, one of the fastest growing and most impactful economic forces in the United States.

Founded in Chicago in 2018, The Latina Expo has grown into a powerful national movement, creating meaningful pathways for connection, visibility, and business growth. Through large-scale expos, thought leadership programming, and experiential brand activations, the platform delivers measurable impact for partners while elevating Latina leadership, entrepreneurship, and cultural pride on a national stage.

“With The Latina Expo, our mission has always been to create space for our community to be seen, supported, and elevated,” said Cesar Rolon, Founder and Lead Producer of The Latina Expo. “This tour represents an opportunity to amplify voices, build connections, and create lasting impact across industries and communities.”

Each city on the 2026 tour will serve as a hub for engagement, bringing together communities and brands through culturally relevant and economically impactful experiences. The Latina Expo continues to provide direct access to one of the most influential consumer segments in the country, with Latina buying power representing more than $3.4 trillion and shaping the future of culture, commerce, and innovation.

New for 2026, The Latina Expo will introduce The Latina Impact Space during its Dallas, Texas tour stop, a signature cultural immersive experience designed to bring together culture shaping conversations, trailblazing speakers, influential brands, and a celebration of the impact of Latina excellence. This elevated experience will be held at Jefferson Tower, one of Dallas’ most iconic landmarks and a recognized cultural hub, and will be presented exclusively as part of the Dallas stop of The Latina Expo National Tour 2026.

As part of the Chicago tour stop, The Latina Expo will also host the Spotlight Latina Awards in Chicago on October 22, 2026 at The Legendary Walnut Room at Macy’s State Street, a signature awards experience recognizing influential Latina voices, brands, and community leaders making an impact across industries. The awards ceremony will take place during The Latina Expo Chicago stop, with the official date and time to be announced.

With a proven track record of delivering high impact events, The Latina Expo continues to expand its national footprint, fostering authentic engagement, increasing brand visibility, and driving meaningful economic and cultural impact across the communities it serves. Tickets for The Latina Expo National Tour 2026 are now available. For more information and to secure tickets, visit TheLatinaExpo.com.

About The Latina Expo

The Latina Expo is the premier national platform and the largest Latina empowerment and lifestyle tour in North America, celebrating the economic power, cultural influence, and leadership of Latinas across the United States. Established in Chicago, the platform brings together thousands of Latinas, families, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders through immersive experiences, cultural programming, and community engagement.

Through its national tour and signature experiences, The Latina Expo creates meaningful opportunities for connection, visibility, and growth, while empowering communities and shaping the future of culture, commerce, and innovation in the United States.





Attachment