World-class Delights Converge at Asia’s Premier Cruise Destinations





(from left to right, Mr. Qi Xin, Secretary, Party Working Committee of Youyilu Sub-district, Baoshan District; Mr. Jong-geun Lee, Deputy Director, Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of Korea; Ms. Marilyn Tham, General Manager, Mega Events, MICE & Cruise, Hong Kong Tourism Board and Dr. Paulo Benito Tugbang, Director for Product Development, Philippine Department of Tourism)

MIAMI, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At today’s annual industry luncheon at Seatrade, next-level cruise infrastructure and diverse experiences were collectively presented by Hong Kong, Korea, the Philippines, Shanghai and Xiamen to global cruise companies to inspire one-of-a-kind programs.

The destinations jointly showcased “A Journey Through Asia’s Finest Moments”. Be it luxurious or culturally immersive, Asia’s top cruise destinations deliver ultimate experiences spanning world-best bar and hotel in Hong Kong, new exciting ports in Korea, compelling expedition cruises in the Philippines, seamless ship-to-shore hospitality in Shanghai and the "One-Hour Tourism Circle" in Xiamen.

Hong Kong promises world-best experiences and year-round excitement

Home to World’s No. 1 Bar, Bar Leone, the World’s Best Hotel, Rosewood Hong Kong, and top two Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, The Chairman and Wing, as well as 77 Michelin-starred restaurants, Hong Kong is the ideal getaway for luxuriating in indulgent hospitality and culinary delights.

Shore excursions soar to new heights with premium experiences such as VIP helicopter rides, private docent tours at world-renowned M+ and Hong Kong Palace Museum, glamorous horseracing parties in private boxes, and more. Colorful mega events and cultural festivals curated throughout the year ensure exceptional visits.

“As cruise lines are assured of top-notch shore experiences in Hong Kong, more and more are picking the city as the destination for staging memorable gala events,” Ms. Marilyn Tham, General Manager, Mega Events, MICE & Cruise, Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), said. “The HKTB also collaborates closely with cruise lines to integrate local events into guests’ onshore experiences, putting together fresh and novel ideas for elevating shore visits.”

Korea heralds in more ports and smoother processes

Marking a new leap for its cruise industry, Korea has added two new ports for cruises – Masan and Saemangeum, in addition to well-established Incheon, Seosan, Yeosu, Jeju, Busan, Pohang and Sokcho. With new additions of attractive smaller ports ideal for boutique and luxury cruise vessels, Korea’s diverse ports give cruise operators greater flexibility in designing itineraries.

Convenient immigration processes such as pre-arrival screening allow for smoother embarkation and disembarkation. Other facilitations such as 24-hour pilot-operated terminals, expanded discounts on port fees and elevated passenger services also contribute to the overall enhanced experiences.

“As Korea aims to continuously improve cruise-related policies and infrastructure, with the expansion to nine major cruise ports as well as a wide range of attractive destinations and tourism content, cruise passengers are encouraged to enjoy a more convenient and comfortable travel experience,” said Mr. Jong-geun Lee, Deputy Director, Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of Korea.

The Philippines zeros in on expedition cruises for full cultural immersion

Capitalizing on its inherent geographic advantage as an archipelagic nation of more than 7,000 islands, the Philippines is strategically advancing the expedition cruise segment, enabling access to a wide range of remote, less-traveled destinations to offer high-value experiences for discerning travelers.

With its extensive coastline, rich marine ecosystems and globally recognized biodiversity, the country is well-positioned to cater to the growing demand for small-ship, expedition-style cruising that emphasizes sustainability, cultural immersion and nature-based exploration.

“In support of this direction, the Philippines is strengthening its destination readiness, enhancing inter-agency coordination, and promoting sustainable tourism practices to ensure that expedition cruise development is both environmentally responsible and economically beneficial to host communities,” said Dr. Paulo Benito S. Tugbang, Director for Product Development, Philippine Department of Tourism.

Shanghai upgrades Baoshan cruise hub and diverse shore experiences

With a comprehensive upgrade of cruise hub services, Shanghai Baoshan District drives an intelligent clearance system that streamlines customs procedures to just 3-10 seconds, ensuring an efficient world-class travel experience.

The seamless experience continues onshore, with a scenic 6.8-kilometre waterfront shoreline featuring jogging paths and cycling routes, and Shanghai’s first cruise-themed integrated complex “Sea World” offering an indoor snow park, surfing experiences as well as premium hotels, complemented by signature events such as the UIM F1H2O World Championship and the Shanghai Cruise Culture and Tourism Festival.

“Baoshan will continue to enhance cruise-related infrastructure, enrich its portfolio of vacation offerings and expand itinerary options for international cruises. We are committed to building Baoshan into China’s top cruise destination with high-quality services and distinctive experiences for an unforgettable cruise journey,” said Mr. Qi Xin, Secretary, Party Working Committee of Youyilu Sub-district, Baoshan District.

Xiamen opens new terminal within its "One-Hour Tourism Circle"

Following the opening of the new terminal of Xiamen International Cruise Center in April 2025, Xiamen offers customs clearance efficiency enhanced by more than 50%, allowing cruise passengers to clear customs in comfort.

In the city’s newly developed concept for cruise tourism development, the "One-Hour Tourism Circle" allows cruise passengers to easily reach key scenic attractions such as Gulangyu Island, and “Meet Minnan · Time Fantasy”, China’s first Minnan-themed immersive marine cultural tourism project that dynamically displays 84 forms of intangible cultural heritage artistry in Xiamen.

“With its first-class hardware facilities, unique cultural and tourism offerings and signature homeport cruise itineraries, Xiamen is rapidly emerging as one of the most culturally distinctive international cruise ports in China,.” said Ms. Wang Guodi, Deputy Director of Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

Each boasting unique port and destination appeal, Hong Kong, Korea, the Philippines, Shanghai and Xiamen excite the imagination of cruise planners, giving them diverse options to curate the best of the best ship-to-shore experiences for even the most seasoned cruise vacationers.

A vibrant traditional Philippine performance kicked off the luncheon.

Please download the photos from the GoogleDrive: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1mX1tZfF57oXAiS5piTirk4BESGYLDaH1?usp=sharing

For media enquiries, please contact: Name: Ms. Joanne Wu Name: Ms. Jo Lai Tel: (852) 2807 6193 Tel: (852) 2807 6244 Email: joanne.wu@hktb.com Email: jo.lai@hktb.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74f922aa-7ae6-486e-bc21-589150b0415a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/113c9826-fc13-4c3c-9df8-2f0f8f6be87b