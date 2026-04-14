International Rebuild Trust Publishes Official $IRT Contract Address Ahead of April 20 Rollout Window

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Rebuild Trust has published the official contract address for $IRT on its website ahead of an anticipated April 20 rollout window, giving traders and community members a single reference point as interest around the Solana-based token continues to build.

The project’s website now features a pinned contract address for $IRT, a step intended to help users identify the correct token as multiple copycat assets using the same or similar name have already appeared across the market.

According to project materials, $IRT is being positioned around a reconstruction and tokenized real-world asset narrative that has begun attracting attention across crypto communities. Supporters believe that theme could become a significant area of focus as politically adjacent and macro-driven token narratives continue gaining traction.

The token is also being tracked on DexScreener at an early-stage valuation, with speculative interest rising ahead of the April 20 date circulating within the project’s community.

Project supporters have pointed to broader discussion around bringing real-world assets on-chain as part of the long-term thesis behind $IRT. While the market outcome remains uncertain, the publication of the official contract address gives market participants a concrete way to verify authenticity as attention grows.

Because imitation tokens are already in circulation, the team is urging users to rely only on the contract address pinned on the official website rather than searching by token name alone.

Official Contract Address:

iRTXNKLbt9ojybsGx1CJpdM4Ze6ErWVQX1A8cUc3MYx

With the official contract now publicly displayed and the April 20 rollout window drawing closer, $IRT is positioning for increased visibility among traders monitoring politically charged and narrative-driven crypto launches.

Socials:

Telegram: t.me/irtonsol

X: x.com/irtonsol

Website: irtgov.com