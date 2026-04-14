Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians Data Breach

SALT LAKE CITY, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians data breach. Sometime after October 30, 2025, Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians experienced a data breach.

Key Facts About Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians

Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians is a clinic in Salt Lake City that offers surgical and non-surgical weight-loss care.

On or after October 30, 2025, a sophisticated hacker gained unauthorized access to parts of Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians’ computer network, including its patient records. The breach was confirmed on February 2, 2026, and may have exposed patient information.

The information exposed includes names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, addresses, contact information, medical record numbers, diagnosis and treatment information, insurance information, and financial information. This data breach reportedly affects 50,640 individuals.

Are You Affected by Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians Data Breach?

If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click [HERE] to request a free consultation.

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians incident



Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach



Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps





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