Rentomojo Reports Surge in Wardrobe Rentals Across Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon Amid Rising Relocation Cycles

BENGALURU, KA, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - April 14, 2026 - -

Rentomojo, a furniture and appliance rental platform operating across India, reports increasing demand for wardrobe rentals in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon, as urban renters reassess the practicality, cost, and long-term implications of owning large storage furniture in high-mobility environments. The shift is being driven by a combination of frequent relocations, rising housing costs, and a growing preference for flexible, asset-light living arrangements across Delhi NCR.

Across key residential hubs such as Gurgaon's Golf Course Road, Noida Sector 62, and South Delhi, rental housing patterns are defined by short lease cycles, often ranging between 11 and 24 months. For many tenants, setting up a home is no longer a long-term investment decision but a temporary arrangement that must adapt to changing jobs, locations, and lifestyle needs. As a result, consumers are increasingly evaluating whether it makes financial and operational sense to purchase bulky furniture like wardrobes for short-term use.

A standard wardrobe in India typically costs between ₹10,000 and ₹30,000 or more, depending on size, material, and design. However, beyond the upfront purchase price, the true cost of ownership extends into logistics, transportation, and depreciation. Consumers are increasingly asking practical, search-driven questions such as: "Should I buy a wardrobe for a rented house in Delhi?", "What is the cost of moving furniture in Gurgaon or Noida?", and "Is renting furniture better than buying for short-term stays?" These queries highlight a broader behavioral shift, where decision-making is influenced not just by price, but by total cost of ownership and convenience.

Moving a wardrobe across homes in Delhi NCR typically involves dismantling, packing, transport, and reassembly, often requiring professional movers. These services can cost several thousand rupees per move, depending on distance and complexity, while also introducing risks of damage or wear and tear. In addition, wardrobes tend to depreciate quickly, with limited resale value in secondary markets. Over multiple relocations, these factors can significantly reduce the financial efficiency of ownership.

Rental models are emerging as a practical alternative that directly addresses these pain points. Instead of committing to a one-time purchase, users can access wardrobes through monthly subscription plans that align with their housing tenure. This model eliminates the need to manage transportation or reinstallation during moves and avoids the financial burden associated with depreciation and resale.

Rentomojo attributes the growth in wardrobe rentals across Delhi NCR to the region's highly mobile workforce and evolving consumption preferences. "In cities like Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon, flexibility is becoming more important than ownership," said a company spokesperson. "Customers are evaluating furniture decisions based on how long they will use an item and how easy it is to move or replace. In many cases, renting offers a more practical solution than buying."

Cost predictability is another key factor influencing adoption. Ownership typically requires a significant upfront payment, followed by uncertain costs related to repairs, maintenance, or relocation. In contrast, rental models convert this into a fixed monthly expense, allowing users to manage their budgets more effectively without unexpected financial outflows.

The trend is particularly prominent among young professionals, students, and shared households, where flexibility and liquidity are critical. Many of these users prioritize convenience and mobility over long-term ownership, especially in cities where career opportunities and living arrangements change frequently. For them, the decision is less about whether they need a wardrobe and more about how to access one in the most efficient way.

Rentomojo's wardrobe rental service in Delhi NCR includes doorstep delivery, installation support, and maintenance throughout the rental period. The company operates on a postpaid billing model, with customers billed after usage and a refundable security deposit at onboarding. Flexible tenure options allow users to align their rental duration with their stay in a particular home, making it easier to adapt to relocation cycles.

Beyond individual households, wardrobe rentals are also seeing increased adoption among landlords, co-living operators, and property managers who need to furnish multiple units without incurring high upfront costs. For these users, rental models simplify operations by converting capital expenditure into predictable operating expenses while ensuring consistent quality across properties.

The rise in wardrobe rentals across Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon reflects a broader shift toward access-based consumption in urban India. As mobility, cost efficiency, and convenience continue to shape consumer behavior, rental solutions are emerging as a viable alternative to traditional furniture ownership. While purchasing may still appeal to long-term homeowners, a growing segment of urban renters is increasingly questioning whether owning large, difficult-to-move furniture aligns with their lifestyle and financial priorities. For more information, visit https://www.rentomojo.com

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:



Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068