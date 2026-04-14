Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Buena Vista Management Services, LLC d/b/a Windward Life Care Data Breach

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is actively investigating data privacy claims arising from the Buena Vista Management Services, LLC d/b/a Windward Life Care data breach (“Windward Life Care”). On December 8, 2025, Windward Life Care discovered unusual activity on its computer network.

Key Facts About Buena Vista Management Services, LLC d/b/a Windward Life Care

Windward Life Care is a San Diego company that provides care and support services to help older and disabled adults live independently at home.

According to a recent filing with the Maine Attorney General, Windward Life Care uncovered suspicious activity on its computer network on or about December 8, 2025. An investigation revealed that an unauthorized actor may have accessed and acquired certain personal information.

The compromised personal information includes names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, taxpayer identification numbers, passport information, patient identification numbers, financial account information, debit or credit card numbers, addresses, medical information, email addresses, and health insurance information.

Are You Affected by the Windward Life Care Data Breach?

If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Windward Life Care breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click [HERE] to request a free consultation.

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Buena Vista Management Services, LLC d/b/a Windward Life Care incident



Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach



Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps





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