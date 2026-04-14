Vortex at BodySOS Launches Smart Shock-Absorbing Insoles, Delivering Advanced Cushioning and Daily Foot Protection

HONG KONG, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex at BodySOS today announced the international release of the Vortex Smart Shock-Absorbing Insoles. The launch introduces a high-performance cushioning solution designed to address daily foot fatigue and pressure for sports enthusiasts, healthcare workers, and workplace commuters.

Modern professionals and active individuals frequently experience foot soreness, heavy joint pressure, and slow recovery times due to prolonged standing and intense physical activity. Traditional footwear inserts often lack adequate breathability and fail to provide dynamic support, leading to discomfort and stuffiness. Vortex at BodySOS addresses these everyday pain points by replacing rigid, unsupportive materials with a scientifically engineered, multi-layered design that prioritizes long-lasting comfort and joint support.





The Vortex insoles distinguish themselves through verified technical specifications. Third-party testing by SGS confirms a shock absorption rate of 90 percent, significantly higher than the industry standard. Additionally, the product maintains a rebound rate of less than 10 percent. The core material utilized in the insoles is also listed in the "Guidance Catalog for First Batch Demonstration Applications of Key New Materials," highlighting its technical validity.

"Our objective is to manifest the vision of 'Technology Empowering Accessible Health'," stated a representative from Body-SOS. "By securing SGS certifications, we are providing a product that meets rigorous quality standards while remaining accessible to the general public. This is about delivering professional-grade protection to those who spend hours on their feet, from marathon runners to nurses".

Reports from wellness professionals in North America and Europe indicate positive outcomes for users experiencing plantar fascia pain and occupational strain. Data collected from a demographic including a U.S. marathon champion and individuals seeking joint relief suggests that the structural support provided by the Newtonian Vortex A-grade insole contributes to reduced knee stress and improved recovery times during intensive physical activity. The design of the Vortex Insoles also specifically focuses on ankle support, moisture-wicking capabilities, and fatigue reduction.

With the global supportive insole market projected to grow to 6.26 billion USD by 2030, Body-SOS plans to leverage this launch to establish a foothold in North American and European markets. The company anticipates that the combination of verified technical performance and value pricing will drive rapid adoption among informed consumers.

The Vortex Smart Shock-Absorbing Insoles are available now for global shipping. Interested parties can view field test videos by wellness experts via the official website at https://vortexatbodysos.com.

About Body-SOS

Born from a deep understanding of foot health challenges in today’s fast-paced world, Vortex at Body-SOS was founded in Canada with a clear belief: true wellness starts from the ground. The brand's name symbolizes an energy vortex of protection, designed to absorb and disperse impact so individuals can walk, run, and stand with confidence. Body-SOS merges aerospace technology materials with human-centered design, bringing professional-grade foot support into daily life. Designed for all-day wear, athletic pursuits, or daily commutes, Vortex at Body-SOS insoles adapt invisibly to users' lifestyles, ensuring that structural protection never feels complicated.

Media Contact

Dr. Allen Luu

Phone: +852 3791 2988

Email: vip@bodysos.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2d26a16-c49a-4826-8ca2-68614cb13a17