Crypto News: AlphaPepe Crosses $830k Raised While Bitcoin Price Prediction Hits $50,000 Following Failed Iran Strait Negotiations

MONACO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe has crossed $830,000 in presale capital raised and the pace has not slowed despite the most volatile weekend of 2026 so far. Capital continues entering at a rate that draws direct comparisons to the earliest days of meme coins that went on to deliver life-changing returns to early participants. The crypto news around AlphaPepe is building ahead of a planned Q2 2026 exchange listing, stages are finalizing in days, and wallets are committing serious size even as Bitcoin retreats from $73,000 after US-Iran peace talks collapsed in Islamabad and a Bitcoin price prediction warning of $50,000 resurfaces as the geopolitical picture deteriorates rapidly.





Before getting into what those wallets see and why they are moving now, the Bitcoin price prediction and the failed Iran Strait negotiations explain why the market is entering a phase of extreme uncertainty and why the capital already positioned inside this presale may be the most strategically placed in crypto right now.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe Crosses $830K While the Bitcoin Price Prediction and Failed Iran Strait Negotiations Point to $50,000

The timing of AlphaPepe crossing $830,000 could not land in a more volatile crypto news environment. The Bitcoin price prediction has taken a sharp bearish turn after US-Iran negotiations collapsed in Islamabad following a 21-hour marathon session. Vice President JD Vance confirmed that talks ended without agreement after Iran refused several red lines set by the Trump Administration, including terms around the Strait of Hormuz. Bitcoin dropped from above $73,000 to around $71,300 within hours of the announcement as the market priced in the return of the same geopolitical risk that defined February and March.

President Trump responded by ordering the US Navy to blockade the Strait of Hormuz and interdict any vessel in international waters that had paid a toll to Iran. Oil surged back above $100 a barrel. The two-week ceasefire that had briefly lifted risk appetite now looks fragile, and the window for diplomatic resolution is narrowing with each escalation. The market that rallied 5% on ceasefire optimism is now staring at the possibility that the conflict intensifies beyond anything seen in Q1.

Standard Chartered's Geoff Kendrick has warned that Bitcoin could fall to $50,000 before recovering , describing a "final capitulation period" for digital asset prices that would precede a second-half recovery toward $100,000 by year end. That warning, issued in February when the conflict was in its early stages, now looks increasingly prescient as the diplomatic path narrows. Other analysts have projected Bitcoin could slide to $65,000 if the ceasefire fully collapses, with $50,000 representing the worst-case scenario in which the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and the conflict escalates into a prolonged economic disruption.

The Bitcoin price prediction now spans from $50,000 on the bear side to $150,000 on the bull side depending entirely on whether diplomacy succeeds or fails in the coming days. That level of uncertainty is historically where the most significant divergences occur between large-cap holders who are forced to absorb macro volatility and early-stage participants who are positioned in assets with their own catalysts independent of geopolitics. The wallets entering AlphaPepe's presale during this exact type of dislocation are following the pattern that has defined every cycle. They are not reacting to headlines. They are positioning ahead of what comes next.

AlphaPepe Crosses $830K as Capital Positions Through Uncertainty

AlphaPepe's AI-powered decentralized exchange is the reason capital continues entering at this pace while Bitcoin holders face the prospect of a $50,000 retest driven by forces entirely outside their control. The meme coin sector sits at $45 billion but traders still rely on fragmented tools that cannot screen for scam contracts, track whale movements, or execute across chains without friction. AlphaSwap is designed to address all three with AI-driven contract screening, real-time whale tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC with deployment planned for Q2 2026. The project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit verifying the contract before a single public trade takes place.

Over 7,600 holders have joined so far and AlphaPepe is currently priced at $0.01422 per token. The presale has raised over $830,000 with daily participation holding steady through the ceasefire rally and the subsequent collapse in talks. Token delivery is instant with no vesting and no claim delay. While Bitcoin's next move depends on whether Trump escalates or diplomats find a resolution in Islamabad, AlphaPepe's next catalysts are the AI DEX launch and exchange listing, both on a Q2 timeline that is independent of any geopolitical outcome. The wallets that are entering now are not making a bet on peace or war. They are positioning in a project with its own momentum ahead of a milestone that arrives regardless of what happens in the Strait of Hormuz.

Conclusion

The crypto news around the failed Iran Strait negotiations, Trump ordering a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Bitcoin price prediction warning of $50,000 in a capitulation scenario all highlight why the current environment is separating reactive capital from strategic capital. The wallets entering AlphaPepe's presale while the market debates whether Bitcoin holds $71,000 or retests $50,000 are following the same pattern that has defined every previous cycle. The participants who positioned during peak uncertainty in assets with independent catalysts captured the most significant returns, and those who froze during macro volatility watched opportunities pass at the exact moment they were cheapest.

Stages close faster every day while each round that fills pushes the entry cost higher. The AlphaPepe official website is where participants evaluating early-stage crypto opportunities ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange listing are entering right now. The window at current presale pricing is narrowing regardless of what happens next in Iran.

CLICK TO VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

Could Bitcoin fall to $50,000 after the failed Iran negotiations?

Standard Chartered's Geoff Kendrick has warned Bitcoin could test $50,000 in a capitulation scenario before recovering to $100,000 by year end. The failed Islamabad talks and Trump's Strait of Hormuz blockade have raised the probability of further downside if the conflict escalates.

Why is AlphaPepe still raising capital during geopolitical uncertainty?

AlphaPepe is building an AI-powered DEX with contract screening, whale tracking, and cross-chain execution. Its Q2 2026 exchange listing and AI DEX launch are independent of geopolitical outcomes, and the presale has crossed $830,000 with over 7,600 holders maintaining steady participation through the volatility.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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