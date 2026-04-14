WatchGuard and Halo Announce Partnership to Deliver MSP Automation from Alert to Invoice

SEATTLE, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced a strategic partnership with Halo to help MSPs deliver and administer security services with less overhead and faster response. As part of this relationship, WatchGuard Cloud is integrating with HaloPSA to embed unified security operations directly into the Halo experience.

By seamlessly integrating with HaloPSA, WatchGuard simplifies security posture monitoring and management for MSPs, accelerates response times, and streamlines provisioning, ticketing, and billing through the Halo interface. Security events and license signals can drive automated ticketing workflows, while verified asset and entitlement data improve contract alignment and recurring billing accuracy. According to the Service Desk Institute (SDI), automation can reduce ticket volumes by 30% on average, improving IT service desk efficiency while lowering operating costs.

“MSPs need security operations that fit the way they work, inside the PSA, with accurate context and minimal manual effort,” said Ben Oster, VP of product development at WatchGuard. “Our relationship with Halo means MSPs move faster and offer stronger security with WatchGuard embedded inside the PSA they love.”

WatchGuard delivers a unified approach to security for MSPs by bringing network, identity, endpoint, and managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities together under WatchGuard Cloud. Leveraging the new HaloPSA integration, MSPs can manage WatchGuard security operations through a single agent within the PSA. This enables technicians to act with the right device, license and event context exactly where the work is executed, reducing tool sprawl and operational friction while improving service consistency across customers.

“Halo MSPs now have a more powerful way to capture the cybersecurity opportunity with access to WatchGuard’s full-stack platform,” said Alex Golden, Head of Product at HaloPSA. “Together, Halo and WatchGuard make it easier for MSPs to broaden their security services and scale with less operational complexity.”

"MSPs face growing pressure to deliver security efficiently while managing operational complexity," said Paul Stringfellow, CTO at Gardner Systems and GigaOm analyst. "Integration with PSA platforms like HaloPSA is essential for the modern MSP to reduce manual effort, accelerate response times, and scale more effectively. As an MSP, when we evaluate vendors, their PSA integration capabilities are a primary consideration."

To learn more about how WatchGuard and Halo are simplifying security management for MSPs, please visit the WatchGuard website.