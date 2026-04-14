Pepeto Announces $9.02M Raised While Crypto News Turns Bullish and BNB Price Signals Breakout

Dubai, UAE, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The latest crypto news on Pepeto shows the presale just crossed $9.02 million, putting it ahead of every other token raise this cycle while BNB fights its way back up the market cap rankings. BNB reclaimed the fourth largest spot from XRP after seven straight months of XRP losses per CoinMarketCap, and the BNB price prediction for 2026 now carries more weight than it did a week ago. The project that keeps getting called the next Shiba Inu sits right beside this crypto news, and the connection between the two runs deeper than most realize.

Both tokens share the same core idea: exchange products where every swap builds demand for the native token. Anyone who bought BNB at the $0.15 presale and watched $1,000 turn into millions knows exactly how that model plays out, and a former Binance executive now building Pepeto is pulling exactly those wallets into this presale.

Inside the Pepeto Presale and the BNB Price Prediction for 2026

The presale turning the most heads in crypto news right now is Pepeto, a project built on the same exchange token formula that took BNB from $0.15 at presale into a top five global asset. But this time the token also carries Shiba Inu grade viral energy that BNB never had, and the live products backing it show why $9.02 million already flowed into this raise.

The former Binance executive running the build put it plainly: PepetoSwap charges zero fees across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, while a bridge transfers assets between chains at no cost and an AI scanner catches dangerous contracts before any wallet touches them. Every trade flows through the native token, creating the same buy pressure that pushed the BNB price from pennies to $613.

But demand only covers half the picture. Pepeto does not just copy the BNB formula. It wraps real trade tools inside meme coin fire, the same force that grew an $8,000 Shiba Inu bag in 2020 into $5 billion at the peak per CoinTelegraph.

And when you look at where Shiba Inu sat right before it exploded, Pepeto is standing in that exact same position. Crypto news coverage is running across every major outlet at once, and inside meme coin groups the name is spreading faster than anything since early SHIB.

Every signal that showed up before the largest meme coin runs in history is flashing here, and with the Binance listing confirmed while the BNB price keeps climbing, this is the project built to produce the next wave of crypto wealth. To see why presale buyers are this fired up, compare what the BNB price can return from $613 against what Pepeto can deliver from its current entry.

Crypto News: BNB Price Forecast And Pepeto

The BNB price sits at $613 per CoinGecko, down 55% from its $1,370 high in October 2025, but the BNB price prediction from multiple sources says the floor is already in. Changelly projects $616 to $671 by end of April, Coinpedia targets $1,000 by Q3 after the 34th quarterly burn destroyed 1.72 million tokens worth $1.28 billion, and Cryptopolitan puts the ceiling at $1,121 as the opBNB Fourier hard fork cuts Layer-2 block time to 250 milliseconds per MEXC. BNB Chain handled 15 million daily transactions in Q1 2026, and Kyrgyzstan picked the network to host its national stablecoin with BNB included in a sovereign crypto reserve.

From $613 that gives holders up to 1.8x if the bullish BNB forecast plays out. But the early BNB wallets know their real gains came from entering an exchange token at launch price, not at an $83 billion market cap. That history is exactly what draws them to Pepeto now.

Conclusion

The BNB outlook points to $671 up to $1,121, and the network stands stronger than any point since October with 1.72 million tokens burned and 15 million daily transactions running. But the real BNB gains were sealed years ago when the coin was still at launch pricing. One wallet that bought 1,000 BNB under $1 held through the full run and saw that bag pass $1 million, and repeating those gains from BNB at today’s cap is nearly impossible.

Those wallets had no way of knowing what would happen next. They saw an exchange token at presale pricing with buying pressure baked into every trade, and they moved. A few of them never had to work again after that one call. When asked what they would change, the answer is always the same: go bigger.

Pepeto runs on that same exchange buy pressure model at presale pricing, but brings Shiba Inu level fire that BNB never carried, and that combination has never appeared in crypto news before. With the Binance listing locked in and the launch getting closer every day, this presale price goes away the second trading opens.

The crypto news this cycle proves that many missed Shiba Inu and BNB because they waited seven days too many. This is one of those rare second chances at that kind of distance, and moving before the listing could end up being the single best financial decision any holder makes this year.

Click Here To Get Pepeto Tokens Before The Binance Listing Opens

FAQs

What is the BNB price prediction outlook for 2026?

BNB price prediction targets $671 to $1,121 for 2026 from Changelly and Cryptopolitan data. The 34th quarterly burn removed 1.72 million tokens worth $1.28 billion from circulation.

Why do investors compare Pepeto to BNB right now?

Pepeto uses BNB’s exchange demand model with Shiba Inu level viral energy at presale pricing. Over $9.02 million raised during extreme fear with a confirmed Binance listing proves serious wallet commitment.



