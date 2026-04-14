AS LHV Group webinar on Q1 2026 financial results

AS LHV Group invites investors and other interested parties to attend the webinar presenting AS LHV Group's unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2026, on 21 April at 11:00 EET. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation will be hosted by:

Mihkel Torim - Chief Executive Officer, LHV Group

Meelis Paakspuu - Chief Financial Officer, LHV Group

To participate in the webinar, please register in advance using the link here. During the webinar, participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions, which will be answered at the end of the session. If you are joining the webinar by phone, please download the Microsoft Teams app.

The webinar will be recorded and made available on the LHV Group website at https://investor.lhv.ee/en and on LHV's YouTube channel.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs approximately 1,200 people. The services of LHV Pank are being used by 497,000 customers, the II pillar pension funds managed by LHV have 105,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 235,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Investor Relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee

Communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee