gategroup reaches an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Cateringpor

ZURICH, Switzerland, April 14, 2026: gategroup, the leading global player in airline catering and hospitality, and TAP Air Portugal have reached an agreement for gategroup to acquire a majority stake in Cateringpor – Catering de Portugal S.A., following a public tender process. The transaction relates to the acquisition of an additional 51% stake in Cateringpor, leading to full ownership, and remains subject to the completion of all applicable legal and regulatory requirements, including clearance by the Portuguese Competition Authority. Cateringpor will continue to provide inflight catering services to TAP Air Portugal under the contractual framework defined as part of the tender.

Building on an established partnership

gategroup has been a minority shareholder in Cateringpor since 2020 and has worked closely with TAP Air Portugal as their catering partner at their home base. Cateringpor has a long-standing heritage closely linked to TAP Air Portugal, Portugal’s national airline, and plays a central role in supporting its operations. Building on this strong foundation, the transaction enables gategroup to further develop Cateringpor as part of its global network, supporting operational excellence, strengthening supply chain integration, and expanding future business opportunities in the Portuguese market.

Focus on regional importance and disciplined growth

The transaction reflects gategroup’s continued focus on targeted geographic expansion. By consolidating its position in Cateringpor, gategroup strengthens its portfolio in a core aviation hub. The transaction supports disciplined, profitable growth while enabling further optimization of the group’s regional footprint through consolidation and scale.

Commenting on the transaction, Christoph Schmitz, CEO, gategroup, said: "Acquiring full ownership of Cateringpor is a definitive step in our strategy to drive profitable growth through targeted consolidation." Sébastien Burnier, Chief Operating Officer and President Southern Europe & Africa, gategroup, added: “This acquisition is a strategic catalyst for gategroup. The new ownership structure allows us to seamlessly integrate Cateringpor’s high-quality operations into our global network. This move unlocks the synergies needed to accelerate sustainable growth and set a new industrial standard for our customers in Portugal and across gategroup.”



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About gategroup

gategroup is a leading global provider of airline catering, retail-on-board, and hospitality products and services. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the company serves millions of passengers through a network of nearly 300 locations in more than 68 countries. By leveraging innovation and operational expertise, gategroup partners with the world’s leading airlines to create exceptional travel experiences. Learn more at www.gategroup.com

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