Geely Auto Unveils New i-HEV Intelligent Hybrid, Revolutionizing Global Hybrid Technology with AI-Powered Breakthroughs

Geely i-HEV integrates AI, i-CMA architecture, and AI Cloud Power to propel hybrid intelligence and performance.

i-HEV achieves 2.22L/100km fuel consumption and thermal efficiency of 48.41%, setting new world and industry records.

The hybrid technology solidifies Geely Auto’s diversified energy strategy and green mobility vision.



HANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Auto, leveraging its global leadership in automotive AI, has officially launched its i-HEV Intelligent Hybrid technology. The new system completely redefines hybrid capabilities, delivering exceptional intelligence, world-class fuel efficiency, EV-like refinement, and enhanced safety and reliability. The technology enters mass production immediately upon launch and will be first equipped on the new iteration of several top-selling models this year, including the Preface (Xingrui), Monjaro (Xingyue L), Starray (Boyue L), and the Fifth Generation Emgrand (Dihao).





The new i-HEV hybrid technology was designed to address unmet industry needs, such as stagnant fuel efficiency, compromised performance in the name of economy, and lagging smart features. Geely Auto turns these historical gaps into strengths by integrating a full-domain AI technology system, an advanced dedicated hybrid powertrain, and future-oriented new energy technology.

At the core of the new i-HEV technology are Full-domain AI 2.0 and the i-CMA architecture—a hybrid-optimized evolution of the highly successful CMA platform. This architecture unifies intelligent driving, cockpit, and chassis into a single centralized brain.

Furthermore, the i-HEV debuts “AI Cloud Power,” an innovation that enables real-time, self-optimizing petrol-electric energy management. By utilizing AI to sense real-time exterior data such as temperature, humidity, and altitude, the system intelligently determines the optimal petrol-electric strategy, improving overall energy efficiency by more than 10%. This creates a true AI-led hybrid system that is distinctly superior to conventional engine-motor combinations. Additionally, the i-HEV's engine achieves an industry-record thermal efficiency of 48.41%.

By strategically decoupling the engine and the electric motor, the i-HEV transitions away from an “engine-centric” model to a motor-led layout. This allows the system to deliver an authentic electric-drive experience without the need to plug in, combining effortless acceleration with a smooth, quiet, and comfortable ride. Key performance metrics include:

The electric motor’s power is up to 230kW

Runs on electricity nearly 80% of the time

The top speed in EV mode reaches 66km/h

Accelerates from 0 to 30 km/h in 1.84s

Safety and reliability meet the highest global standards, backed by Geely Auto’s world-class global safety center and industry-leading safety capabilities. The i-CMA architecture ensures inherent oil-electric separation safety from the ground up. Additionally, the Geely Battery Safety System provides 24/7 on-vehicle and cloud protection. The system features a liquid-cooled battery with an industry-highest IP68 dust and water resistance rating, along with the ability to precisely predict over 50 fault types in real-time. Combined with rigorous validation unique to Geely Auto’s testing facilities, the i-HEV establishes itself as one of the safest hybrid technologies in the world.

Jerry Gan, CEO of Geely Auto Group: “Energy diversification is a strategic foresight for Geely Auto. A company’s true strategic focus is ensuring every path leads to the future, which tests the technological depth and powerful energy resilience of our entire system. The new i-HEV perfectly embodies this resilience, serving as a powerful testament to how artificial intelligence can elevate hybrid efficiency and performance to new industry standards.”

*The result has been validated through rigorous verification by Guinness World Records™.

**Tested and Certified by CATARC.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

Geely Auto achieved cumulative sales of 3,024,567 units in 2025, exceeding the full-year sales target with a year-on-year growth of 39%. New energy vehicle (NEV) sales reached 1,687,767 units, a year-on-year increase of 90%.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

Media Contact

Contact: Janet Chen

Email: media@geely.com

Website: global.geely.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58930776-c6e4-412f-a44d-2ebb9cc53ccb