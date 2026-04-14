Crypto News: ETH Based Pepeto Stages Update While the Ethereum Price Prediction Aims For Five Figures

Dubai, UAE, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ethereum based crypto Pepeto announced the last presale stage sell out, with funds raised crossing $9.02 million, the fastest raise of any new project this cycle. That number tells everything about how much belief is sitting behind this token, and as the launch gets closer first-round buyers keep returning with larger positions every time. Every week makes it clearer that Pepeto could be the breakout crypto news story of 2026.

Every signal in the market right now points to a bull run, and the Ethereum price prediction only adds more fuel with bullish targets. If the Ethereum price climbs toward $10,000 the way analysts project, every strong project on the network rises with it, and Pepeto sits right at the front of that wave.

Crypto News: Pepeto Funds Growth While the Ethereum Price Gets an Institutional Push

Pepeto pulling $9.02 million proves deep belief from wallets that see how wide the upside here, a presale with real exchange tools, a Binance level founder, and a listing that could push the price of this token to many times where it sits today. As the ETH outlook gains strength with every new headline, the Ethereum based crypto Pepeto picks up more value with every step forward.

Bitmine chairman Tom Lee called ETH “the wartime store of value” after it beat the S&P 500 by 1,830 basis points since the Iran conflict began (Coindesk). The Ethereum price trades near $2,366 today, up 7% in 24 hours. Bitmine’s 4.875 million ETH makes it the largest corporate holder on Earth, and the company staked 3.33 million of those tokens through its MAVAN platform per The Market Periodical. Ethereum ETFs drew $187 million in weekly inflows, reversing three weeks of outflows, and Ethereum still controls more than half of all DeFi value.

The ETH forecast getting stronger means the whole market is heating up, and that is good for everyone. But here is what every cycle has shown: when large caps hit their targets, the real wealth never comes from the large caps. It comes from the people who got into a project before it listed, at the lowest price it will ever trade. ETH did it in 2014. SHIB did it in 2020. For 2026, the presale drawing the most money and the most crypto news attention is Pepeto, and the window to get in is almost gone.

Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto In Focus

Pepeto solves the exact problems that eat into Ethereum wallets every single day, and the person behind the build came from Binance where he ran platforms processing billions in daily volume. PepetoSwap was built to kill the fees that shrink every portfolio, zero cost on every swap while Uniswap and PancakeSwap charge 0.3% per trade. The bridge uses lock-and-mint to move assets across chains for nothing. Once this goes live, there is no reason to keep paying what Pepeto gives away for free.

That is why large ETH wallets make up some of the biggest entries into this presale. These buyers have watched this play before. One early ETH holder put just $6,200 into the 2014 presale, and that single position grew past $80 million per on-chain records tracked by Lookonchain.

They understand the ETH outlook alone is not enough to deliver those kinds of returns from ETH at a $272 billion cap, so the real capital moves to the next presale with working tools behind it. Pepeto sits on that same foundation, and it adds something ETH never had at this stage, meme coin reach that feels like early Shiba Inu. Analysts point to at least 50x based on how previous meme coins moved post-launch, and missing Pepeto at presale price could turn out to be the costliest missed opportunity of 2026.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction targets $7,000 to $10,000, and every project on Ethereum rises when the Ethereum price moves up. Right now, no new token in the crypto news space holds a stronger case than Pepeto.

Every signal in the market right now points to a bull run, and crypto news has proven cycle after cycle that the biggest money gets made right before it starts, not during it. Presales and meme coins are the two plays that created more millionaires than any other corner of crypto history, and Pepeto puts both into a single entry, a setup this rare almost never appears.

Investors entering today could lock in the same type of return that Shiba Inu delivered to every early buyer, and the crypto news cycle is full of people who built life-changing wealth from exactly this kind of timing. The only catch with Pepeto is how fast the window is closing, because the launch is days away, not months, and the entry price is disappearing faster than anything this market has ever seen.

Visit Pepeto To Secure Early Access Before The Presale Ends

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026?

Standard Chartered targets the Ethereum price prediction at $10,000 to $15,000 on institutional demand growth. Bitmine holds 4.875 million ETH worth $10.7 billion, removing over 4% of total supply.

Why are ETH holders entering the Pepeto presale right now?

Pepeto runs on Ethereum so a rising ETH price lifts all strong network projects directly. Over $9.02 million raised with three working products confirms serious belief before the Binance launch.



