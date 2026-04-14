AS Tallink Grupp Audited Annual Report for the Financial Year 2025

On 13 April 2026 the Supervisory Board of AS Tallink Grupp approved the audited annual report for 2025 and will submit it to the General Meeting of Shareholders for approval.

Compared to the unaudited interim report published on February 19 there are no differences in the audited annual report in terms of the financial results.

The audited annual report of AS Tallink Grupp for the financial year 2025 in ESEF format together with the independent auditor’s report is attached to this release and will be made available on the website of AS Tallink Grupp at https://company.tallink.com/for-investors/reports-and-financial-key-figures.

In the financial year 2025 (1 January – 31 December), AS Tallink Grupp and its subsidiaries (the Group) carried 5.5 million passengers, which is down 0.9% compared to the financial year 2024. The number of cargo units transported decreased by 19.2% to 245,004 while the number of passenger vehicles was down by 2.2% to 760,473, year-on-year.

The Group’s audited consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 765.3 million compared to EUR 785.8 million in the financial year 2024, down 2.6% year-on-year. Revenue from route operations (the Group’s core operations) decreased by EUR 13.7 million to EUR 625.2 million compared to the financial year 2024. The Group’s EBITDA was EUR 130.1 million (EUR 175.2 million in the financial year 2024) and the audited net profit for the period was EUR 17.3 million (EUR 40.3 million in the financial year 2024).

The following operational factors impacted the Group’s revenue and operating results in 2025:

Demand was impacted by low consumer and business confidence, ongoing economic challenges in the Group’s core markets, and heightened global geopolitical tensions.

As at the end of the financial year, the Group operated 11 vessels including 2 shuttle vessels, 6 passenger vessels and 3 vessels that were chartered out.

The number of vessels in lay-up decreased from four at the end of the first quarter of 2025 to zero by the end of the third quarter of 2025, as a result of either securing new employment (the cruise vessel Romantika) or the sale of the vessels.

During the financial year, the Group completed the sale of three vessels. The passenger vessel Star I was sold to Irish Continental Group plc in April, the cargo vessel Regal Star to AMS Line Shipping Co in August and the cargo vessel Sailor to Rederiaktiebolaget Eckerö in October.

The Group operated three hotels in Tallinn and one in Riga.

The Group’s cash position was impacted by the payment of dividends in the amount of EUR 44.6 million and related income tax of EUR 11.3 million.

As at 31 December 2025, the Group’s net debt amounted to EUR 432.4 million compared to

EUR 537.7 million as at 31 December 2024. The net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 3.3 as at 31 December 2025 (3.1 as at 31 December 2024).

EUR 537.7 million as at 31 December 2024. The net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 3.3 as at 31 December 2025 (3.1 as at 31 December 2024). Total loan repayments and the related interest payments during the financial year amounted to EUR 113.5 million.

Capital investments in 2025 totalled EUR 33.0 million, while planned maintenance and repair works of vessels totalled 73 days.

The Group’s profitability was positively impacted by a decline in depreciation expense due to the alignment of the estimated useful lives of the cruise and passenger vessels (except for shuttle vessels) to 45 years.

The Group continues to focus on cost efficiencies from the previously implemented measures and maintaining profitable operations on its core routes.

The Group regularly monitors developments on its core routes, including the capacity of each route, and continues to seek options for chartering vessels that are not used on the main routes and extending existing chartering agreements.

Key figures

For the year ended 31 December 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Revenue (EUR million) 765.3 785.8 835.3 771.4 476.9 Gross profit/loss (EUR million) 143.2 153.6 203.8 113.5 21.7 EBITDA¹ (EUR million) 130.1 175.2 214.5 135.8 58.3 EBIT¹ (EUR million) 50.3 77.4 113.3 37.7 -37.0 Net profit/loss for the period (EUR million) 17.3 40.3 78.9 13.9 -56.6 Depreciation and amortisation¹ (EUR million) 79.8 97.8 101.2 98.1 95.3 Capital expenditures¹˒² (EUR million) 33.0 22.4 28.2 203.3 20.2 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 743 569 064 743 569 064 743 569 064 743 569 064 694 444 381 Earnings/loss per share¹ (EUR) 0.02 0.05 0.11 0.02 -0.08 Number of passengers¹ 5 531 132 5 580 016 5 705 600 5 462 085 2 961 975 Number of cargo units¹ 245 004 303 234 323 990 409 769 369 170 Average number of employees¹ 4 901 4 964 4 879 5 023 4 360 As at 31 December 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Total assets (EUR million) 1 330.8 1 463.9 1 555.2 1 691.6 1 585.9 Total liabilities (EUR million) 580.7 681.6 769.5 984.7 893.4 Interest-bearing liabilities¹ (EUR million) 445.9 556.4 649.3 853.5 779.9 Net debt¹ (EUR million) 432.4 537.7 607.3 738.6 652.4 Net debt to EBITDA¹ 3.3 3.1 2.8 5.4 11.2 Total equity (EUR million) 750.1 782.3 785.8 706.9 692.5 Equity ratio¹ (%) 56.4% 53.4% 50.5% 41.8% 43.7% Number of ordinary shares outstanding 743 569 064 743 569 064 743 569 064 743 569 064 743 569 064 Shareholders’ equity per share (EUR) 1.01 1.05 1.06 0.95 0.93 Ratios¹ 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Gross margin (%) 18.7% 19.5% 24.4% 14.7% 4.5% EBITDA margin (%) 17.2% 22.3% 25.7% 17.6% 12.2% EBIT margin (%) 6.6% 9.9% 13.6% 4.9% -7.8% Net profit/loss margin (%) 2.3% 5.1% 9.4% 1.8% -11.9% ROA (%) 3.6% 5.1% 7.0% 2.4% -2.4% ROE (%) 2.3% 5.2% 10.6% 2.1% -8.2% ROCE (%) 4.4% 6.0% 8.4% 3.1% -2.8% Current ratio 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.7 0.6

¹ Alternative performance measures based on ESMA guidelines are disclosed in the “Alternative performance measures” section of the report.

2 Does not include additions to right-of-use assets.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 December, in thousands of EUR 2025 2024 Revenue 765 288 785 822 Cost of sales -622 065 -632 266 Gross profit 143 223 153 556 Sales and marketing expenses -44 246 -43 849 Administrative expenses -52 006 -52 853 Impairment loss on receivables -116 7 Other operating income 5 713 21 684 Other operating expenses -2 266 -1 115 Result from operating activities 50 302 77 430 Finance income 490 938 Finance costs -21 905 -29 198 Profit before income tax 28 887 49 170 Income tax -11 623 -8 896 Net profit 17 264 40 274 Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent 17 264 40 274 Other compherensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations -393 332 Revaluation of assets held for sale -5 607 0 Other comprehensive income/loss -6 000 332 Total comprehensive income 11 264 40 606 Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Parent 11 264 40 606 Basic and diluted profit per share (in EUR) 0.023 0.054

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 December, in thousands of EUR 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 13 491 18 705 Trade and other receivables 36 830 25 268 Prepayments 8 303 8 764 Inventories 45 770 48 083 Intangible assets 1 503 6 901 Current assets 105 897 107 721 Other financial assets and prepayments 438 518 Deferred income tax assets 21 840 21 840 Investment property 300 300 Property, plant and equipment 1 182 216 1 310 000 Intangible assets 20 073 23 562 Non-current assets 1 224 867 1 356 220 TOTAL ASSETS 1 330 764 1 463 941 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 77 156 104 549 Trade and other payables 97 297 95 146 Payables to owners 6 6 Income tax liability 4 7 Deferred income 37 458 30 102 Current liabilities 211 921 229 810 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 368 770 451 825 Non-current liabilities 368 770 451 825 Total liabilities 580 691 681 635 Share capital 349 477 349 477 Share premium 663 663 Reserves 59 760 65 901 Retained earnings 340 173 366 265 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent 750 073 782 306 Total equity 750 073 782 306 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1 330 764 1 463 941

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the year ended 31 December, in thousands of EUR 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit for the period 17 264 40 274 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation 79 766 97 751 Net gain on disposals of property, plant and equipment 996 -18 260 Net interest expense 21 578 28 008 Net unrealised foreign exchange gain/loss -54 288 Share option programme reserve 1 117 560 Income tax 11 623 8 896 Adjustments 115 026 117 243 Changes in: Receivables related to operating activities -11 529 6 481 Prepayments related to operating activities 134 -776 Inventories 303 -13 573 Liabilities related to operating activities 17 226 8 505 Changes in assets and liabilities 6 134 637 Cash generated from operating activities 138 424 158 154 Income tax paid -11 299 -4 740 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 127 125 153 414 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -32 969 -22 260 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 78 787 24 555 Interest received 327 938 NET CASH FROM/(-)USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 46 145 3 233 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of loans received -97 572 -87 045 Change in overdraft 3 126 0 Payment of lease liabilities -17 998 -18 659 Interest paid -20 810 -29 095 Payment of transaction costs related to loans -616 -450 Dividends paid -44 614 -44 614 NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -178 484 -179 863 NET CASH FLOW -5 214 -23 216 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 18 705 41 921 Change in cash and cash equivalents -5 214 -23 216 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 13 491 18 705





Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 56157170

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