Novo Nordisk and OpenAI partner to transform how medicines are discovered and delivered

Strategic partnership enables upskilling of Novo Nordisk’s workforce and places the company at the forefront of AI transformation in healthcare

Novo Nordisk will integrate OpenAI's most advanced AI capabilities globally from drug discovery to commercial operations, empowering talent to move faster, work smarter, and deliver life-changing outcomes for patients

The partnership has been structured with strict data governance and human oversight to ensure ethical and compliant use





Bagsværd, Denmark, 14 April 2026 – Novo Nordisk today announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI that will place Novo Nordisk at the forefront of AI transformation in healthcare and help the company bring new and better treatment options to patients faster.

The partnership will apply advanced AI capabilities to analyse complex datasets, identify promising drug candidates, and reduce the time required to move from research to patient. It has been structured with strict data protection, governance and human oversight to ensure ethical and compliant use.

“This partnership is one important step in positioning Novo Nordisk to lead in the next era of healthcare. There are millions of people living with obesity and diabetes who need treatment options, and we know there are therapies still waiting to be discovered that could change their lives,” said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk. “Integrating AI in our everyday work gives us the ability to analyse datasets at a scale that was previously impossible, identify patterns we could not see, and test hypotheses faster than ever. This means discovering new therapies and bringing them to market faster than ever before.”

OpenAI will assist Novo Nordisk in upskilling the company’s global workforce and enhancing AI literacy. The partnership will also apply OpenAI’s capabilities to improve efficiency in manufacturing, supply chain and distribution and corporate operations. Pilot programmes will launch across research & development, manufacturing and commercial operations, with full integration by the end of 2026.

“AI is reshaping industries and in life sciences, it can help people live better, longer lives,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. “This collaboration with Novo Nordisk will help them accelerate scientific discovery, run smarter global operations, and redefine the future of patient care.”

The move builds on Novo Nordisk's current AI initiatives, which include collaboration with varied technology partners and research organisations to build best-in-class capabilities.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information:

Novo Nordisk Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

globalmedia@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

lzsk@novonordisk.com Novo Nordisk Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050

nvno@novonordisk.com



Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com



Max Ung

+45 3077 6414

mxun@novonordisk.com



Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com



Alex Bruce

+45 3444 2613

axeu@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com Mads Berner Bruun

+45 3075 2936

mbbz@novonordisk.com





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