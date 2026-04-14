Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from April 7 to April 10, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from April 7 to April 10, 2026

Puteaux, April 14, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from April 7 to April 10, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/07/2026FR001243512115,38025.1640AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/07/2026FR001243512180,98825.1813CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/07/2026FR001243512113,69425.1778TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/07/2026FR001243512198,08225.1807XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/08/2026FR001243512115,26226.0119AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/08/2026FR001243512179,57826.0134CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/08/2026FR001243512113,83226.0244TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/08/2026FR001243512197,41426.0157XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/09/2026FR001243512115,61326.1552AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/09/2026FR001243512181,70926.1542CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/09/2026FR001243512114,47426.1448TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/09/2026FR001243512199,98726.1481XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/10/2026FR001243512115,36226.2620AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/10/2026FR001243512179,46226.2545CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/10/2026FR001243512114,61926.2559TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/10/2026FR001243512198,10826.2571XPAR
 Total833,56425.9010 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from April 7 to April 10, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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