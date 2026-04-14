Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from April 7 to April 10, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from April 7 to April 10, 2026

Puteaux, April 14, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from April 7 to April 10, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/07/2026 FR0012435121 15,380 25.1640 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/07/2026 FR0012435121 80,988 25.1813 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/07/2026 FR0012435121 13,694 25.1778 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/07/2026 FR0012435121 98,082 25.1807 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/08/2026 FR0012435121 15,262 26.0119 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/08/2026 FR0012435121 79,578 26.0134 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/08/2026 FR0012435121 13,832 26.0244 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/08/2026 FR0012435121 97,414 26.0157 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/09/2026 FR0012435121 15,613 26.1552 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/09/2026 FR0012435121 81,709 26.1542 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/09/2026 FR0012435121 14,474 26.1448 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/09/2026 FR0012435121 99,987 26.1481 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/10/2026 FR0012435121 15,362 26.2620 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/10/2026 FR0012435121 79,462 26.2545 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/10/2026 FR0012435121 14,619 26.2559 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/10/2026 FR0012435121 98,108 26.2571 XPAR Total 833,564 25.9010



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

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