Viasat Enters Technical Evaluation Process with Boeing to Qualify Viasat AERA for 737 MAX, 777X, and 787 Aircraft

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today during the Aircraft Interior Expo (AIX), announced it has entered Boeing’s technical evaluation process to assess and qualify Viasat AERA, the company’s next-generation electronically steered antenna (ESA) terminal, across all current Boeing commercial airplane programs. Viasat AERA is designed for installation using the Boeing Aerodynamic Shroud antenna fairing, reinforcing its alignment with Boeing’s future-forward connectivity architecture.

Following certification of the system, Viasat AERA will be a selectable linefit option, enabling airlines to incorporate Viasat’s next generation, innovative hardware -- which is part of its widely adopted Viasat AMARA solution -- directly into their aircraft configuration and future fleet planning.

“This agreement continues our long tradition of working to bring powerful connectivity solutions to the market and is an important milestone in bringing Viasat AERA to airlines around the world,” said Brian Simone, Vice President of Aviation Products, Viasat. “Being linefit offerable will allow us to deliver a next-generation connectivity solution that enhances the passenger experience through simultaneous multi-orbit flexibility, and smart, adaptive traffic routing, while reducing operational complexity for airlines.”

Viasat AERA: Designed to Deliver the Connected Journey of the Future

Also at AIX, Viasat demonstrated progress on readiness for its planned entry of the Viasat AERA terminal into the market in early 2028, outlining innovative technologies and capabilities that will enable both airline and passenger benefits, including:

Viasat AERA’s simultaneous multibeam technology is designed to unlock true multi-orbit flexibility in a way that has never been done commercially before. The terminal will leverage multiple satellite networks at the same time, helping ensure a very consistent connection across a wider range of geographies, airport environments, and flight conditions. For airlines, this means greater reliability and resiliency. For passengers, it means a smooth, snappy, and predictable Wi-Fi experience from gate-to-gate.

Viasat AERA will be a lightweight, low-profile ESA solution built to deliver high performance with minimal maintenance demands. Its solid-state design and built-in redundancies will support long service life, mitigate service outages, and help reduce aircraft downtime, benefits that lower costs and help keep fleets reliably online.

Additionally, like the broader Viasat AMARA solution it supports, the Viasat AERA terminal is built to evolve. Its capabilities will be enhanced through software updates that support new features, performance improvements, and emerging satellite networks. This gives commercial airlines around the globe a long- term, path-forward solution that can grow alongside their connectivity strategy.



For existing Viasat customers that upgrade to Viasat AERA, the hardware is engineered to simplify the process, requiring no structural aircraft changes and minimizing aircraft downtime. The transition will reduce weight, cut drag and enable airlines to capture operational efficiencies while delivering next-generation connectivity.



About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com , the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook , Bluesky , Threads , and YouTube .

Copyright © 2026 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts:

Scott Goryl, External Communications, Corporate & Aviation, Scott.Goryl@viasat.com

Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, IR@viasat.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements related to the availability, features, performance and benefits of Viasat’s AMARA and AERA solutions. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellite, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; the availability of capacity on partner satellites; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.