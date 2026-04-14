UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” Starts Third Tranche Offering Of Notes Under The EUR 50 million Bonds Programme

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE IN THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE BELOW.



Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (hereinafter, the “Company”) is launching its public offering of series 1 tranche 3 EUR 2025/2026 Notes (ISIN LT0000135840, hereinafter the “Notes”). The Notes are being issued under the EUR 50 million Bond Programme. The base prospectus of the programme (hereinafter, the “Prospectus”) was approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 25 August 2025 and announced by the Company.

According to the final terms of the series 1 tranche 3, announced by the Company (hereinafter, the “Final Terms”, attached, together with the Issue Specific Summary and translations thereof into Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian), the Company is planning to issue up to EUR 2 million of nominal value Notes (with a possibility to increase this amount depending on the demand), maturing on 4 December 2026 to investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Summary of the main issue terms:

Series 1 tranche 3 size: up to EUR 2,000,000, with a possibility to increase this amount depending on the demand

Denomination: EUR 1,000

Issue price of the Note: EUR 1,039.68 (103.968%)

Interest rate: 8.50%, paid semi-annually

Subscription period: from 14 April 2026 to 21 April 2026, 1:30 pm CEST/2:30 pm Vilnius time

Settlement and issue date: 22 April 2026

Maturity date: 4 December 2026



Investors wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their bank or brokerage company.

The Company has appointed UAB FMĮ Orion securities to act as its Lead Manager in the public offering of the Notes.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For questions about the offers, please contact Orion Securities via email: corporateaction@orion.lt, phone: +37068758168.

Further details and required documents are available at: https://lordslb.lt/aei_bonds_2025_retail

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This notification is not for distribution to United States news agencies or for dissemination in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or elsewhere where such dissemination is not appropriate. Distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the securities may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

No offer or invitation to acquire securities of the Company is being made by or in connection with this notification. The Prospectus is the only legally binding document containing information on the Company, the Notes, their offering in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as well as admission to trading on the regulated market. The Prospectus is published on the website of the Company (https://lordslb.lt/aei_bonds_2025_retail) as well as on www.nasdaqbaltic.com and www.crib.lt.

Approval of the Prospectus shall not be understood as an endorsement of the securities admitted to trading on a regulated market. The potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities. Furthermore, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos”

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt





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