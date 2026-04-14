Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos launches an 8.5% yield bond offering

The investment company Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos (AEI), managed by Lords LB Asset Management, is launching a EUR 2 million bond issue with a fixed annual interest rate of 8.5%. The company, which manages assets worth EUR 165 million, increased its portfolio of operating solar and wind farms to 303 MW in April and is consistently executing its strategy to sell all developed and operational projects by the end of 2027.

The bond offering is organized by the investment services firm Orion Securities. The new tranche is a part of the larger EUR 50 million bond programme (ISIN: LT0000135840). Both retail and institutional investors in the Baltic States can invest from EUR 1,039.68 between April 14–21. The term of the issue is 7.5 months (maturity date December 4, 2026).

“The renewable energy market in the region is highly active, enabling us to consistently implement our plans. Solar and wind projects already in operation in Lithuania and Poland are generating revenue, while projects under development are being successfully divested, allowing us to systematically execute the company’s strategy,” says AEI CEO Mantas Auruškevičius.

At the beginning of April, a 66.6 MW solar park owned by AEI in Poland became operational: eight projects are already supplying electricity to the market. This forms part of a 114 MW park under development. Operating parks with a total capacity of 303 MW in Lithuania and Poland account for 56% of the company’s portfolio value (EUR 92 million), while projects currently under construction represent a further 30% (EUR 49 million).

At the end of last year, the company concluded two sales transactions with a total value of EUR 5.6 million: a 45 MW wind farm under development with a 9 MW storage facility was sold in Lithuania, and a 132 MW wind farm under development was sold in Latvia. The investment returns reached 18% and 15%, respectively. All projects currently under development are in the sales process, and negotiations are also ongoing with potential buyers for the sale of operational projects.

One of AEI’s key assets is a 185.5 MW wind farm in Lithuania, in which the company holds a 25% stake. Half of the electricity generated by this park is sold under a 10-year power purchase agreement, enabling clear revenue predictability.

In Poland, AEI manages a solar park portfolio with a total capacity of 182 MW, of which 117 MW is already operational. 85% of the portfolio’s projects benefit from a state-supported fixed tariff scheme, ensuring stable cash flows regardless of market prices.

“When evaluating such bond issues, investors consider not only the size of the portfolio or development plans, but also the share of assets generating cash flows and the execution of the divestment strategy. In AEI’s case, the majority of the portfolio consists of operational projects, while completed transactions demonstrate market demand for projects at an advanced stage of development.

This portfolio balance allows for a better assessment of the risk-return profile and provides greater clarity regarding sources of cash flow. The company successfully combines income from operational assets with the realization of development projects, which signals consistent strategy execution and greater financial predictability to investors,” says Simonas Žirgulis, Senior Associate at the Investment Banking Division of Orion Securities.

Funds raised during the bond issue (tranche III) will be used to refinance short-term liabilities.

More information about the bond issue: https://www.orion.lt/en/aei-public-bonds-3/

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Investors are invited to join a remote presentation of the bond issue:

Presentation in English: April 16, 2026, 11:00 AM (registration link)

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mantas Auruškevičius

CEO, Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt

Orion Securities

obligacijos@orion.lt





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