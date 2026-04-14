Citric Acid Market Size to Surpass USD 5.10 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand Across Food, Pharma, and Industrial Applications | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Citric Acid Market size was valued at USD 3.48 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.10 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.90% from 2026 to 2035.

Increasing demand in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and cleaning products, expanding industrial applications, and advancements in fermentation and synthesis are driving growth for stakeholders.





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The U.S. Citric Acid Market is projected to grow from USD 0.41 Billion in 2025 to USD 0.59 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.65%.

Increased market penetration of high-purity products, increased applications in food, beverage, and pharmaceuticals, technological advancements, and an established chemical production base all contribute to growth.

Rising Demand in Food, Pharmaceuticals, and Personal Care Products Augments Market Growth Globally

The main factor propelling the growth of the citric acid market is the increase in demand for food, medications, and personal care items. Citric acid demand in beverages, processed foods, cosmetics, and cleaning products is being driven by rising health consciousness, urbanization, and disposable income. Growing industrial applications like cleaning agents and water treatment are also increasing market demand. Demand is also being driven by producers of green manufacturing methods and high-purity grades to meet quality standards and regulations.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Anhydrous held the largest market share of 42.75% in 2025 due to its stable, long-life shelf & easy to transport nature which suits well for food, drink, and industrial purpose. Liquid is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.12% due to the rise of liquid using ready-to-drink beverages, liquid cleaning products and personal care applications.

By Grade

Food Grade dominated with a 51.30% share in 2025 as it is widely used in beverages, processed food and culinary purposes coupled with regulatory approvals that guarantee safety. Pharmaceutical Grade is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.25% driven by a need for high purity formulations of supplements, drugs and nutraceuticals.

By Production Process

Fermentation accounted for the highest market share of 63.50% in 2025 as it is cost-effective, scalable, and has matured industrial infrastructure for large-scale citric acid production. Enzymatic Process is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 4.50% driven by the need for green and sustainable manufacturing technology.

By Application

Food & Beverages held the largest share of 47.20% in 2025 owing to the citric acid that serves as a premiere ingredient used for flavoring, preservative, and acidity regulating in processed food and soft drinks and beverages. Cosmetics & Personal Care is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.38% fueled by increasing consumer demand of natural preservatives and pH adjusters.

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Regional Insights:

With a 52.35% market share in 2025, Asia-Pacific dominated the citric acid industry thanks to robust usage in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care products. Leading positions are supported by integrated fermentation and chemical production assets, a large production scale, and the widespread use of high-purity citric acid in specialist industries.

The North America Citric Acid market holds a substantial share, supported by well-established chemical production facilities and steady industrial demand. Rising use in food processing, beverages and pharmaceuticals and for cleaning products contributes to growth.

Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Cargill, Incorporated

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

COFCO Biochemical Co., Ltd.

RZBC Group Co., Ltd.

Shandong Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

Tate & Lyle PLC

TTCA Co., Ltd. (Thai Citric Acid Co., Ltd.)

Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Pfizer Inc.

Danisco A/S (DuPont)

Nacalai Tesque Inc.

Kenko Corporation

S.A. Citrique Belge N.V.

BBCA Group Co., Ltd.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Polifar Group

Vivion Inc.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) launched a new online storefront at ADMbuydirect.com, providing enhanced accessibility to its citric acid products for U.S. food producers. This streamlines the procurement process, offering detailed product information and facilitating direct purchases.

In June 2025, Cargill introduced new prototypes featuring citric acid at industry events such as IFT FIRST 2025. These prototypes include formulations for beverages and functional foods, showcasing Cargill's innovation in utilizing citric acid for enhanced flavor profiles and functional benefits.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Trade & Import-Export Analysis – helps you understand export-import volumes, key trading nations, and balance of trade trends across major regions.

– helps you understand export-import volumes, key trading nations, and balance of trade trends across major regions. Manufacturing & Operational Efficiency Metrics – helps you evaluate production plant distribution, capacity utilization, energy consumption, and adoption of sustainable production technologies.

– helps you evaluate production plant distribution, capacity utilization, energy consumption, and adoption of sustainable production technologies. Raw Material & Feedstock Insights – helps you identify usage patterns of key raw materials like sugarcane, corn, and molasses, along with regional dependency and price volatility trends.

– helps you identify usage patterns of key raw materials like sugarcane, corn, and molasses, along with regional dependency and price volatility trends. Sustainability & Environmental Performance Metrics – helps you assess eco-friendly production share, carbon emissions, and water consumption associated with citric acid manufacturing.

– helps you assess eco-friendly production share, carbon emissions, and water consumption associated with citric acid manufacturing. Supply Chain & Resource Dependency Analysis – helps you uncover risks related to raw material sourcing, regional concentration, and fluctuations impacting production stability.

– helps you uncover risks related to raw material sourcing, regional concentration, and fluctuations impacting production stability. Market Dynamics & Growth Opportunities – helps you analyze evolving trade patterns, sustainability-driven demand, and expansion potential across global markets.

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