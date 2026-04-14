Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Wednesday, May 7, 2026, at 10:00 (CEST).
The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, via Lumi AGM on https://dnb.lumiconnect.com/100-944-148-571 and shareholders are invited to participate digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or grant a proxy.
Please refer to the attached guide for information on online participation.
The notice including appendices is attached. All relevant documents may also be found on hydro.com/generalmeeting.
Owners of shares held in custodian accounts will find further information in the notice.
Investor contact:
Baard Erik Haugen
+47 92497191
erik.haugen@hydro.com
Media contact:
Anders Vindegg
+47 93864271
Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
List of appendices
Notice of Annual General Meeting May 7, 2026
Appendix 1 The annual accounts and the Board of Directors' Report 2025 and the auditor’s report for the financial year 2025
Appendix 2 Remuneration policy for executive management
Appendix 3 Remuneration report on executive remuneration 2025
Appendix 4 The recommendation from the Nomination Committee
Appendix 5 Form for voting and proxy
Appendix 6 Guide on digital attendance
Appendix 7 Proposal from shareholder to investigate establishment of small modular reactor(s) including the Board of Directors’ response
Appendix 8 Proposal from shareholder to assess how nuclear power could be part of the Group’s energy sourcing including the Board of Directors’ response
Appendix 9 Proposal from shareholder that Hydro must assess engagement in nuclear power including the Board of Directors’ response
Attachments
- Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026
- Appendix 1 Link to Annual Report
- Appendix 2 Remuneration policy for executive management
- Appendix 3 Report on executive remuneration 2025
- Appendix 4 Recommendation from the Nomination Committee
- Appendix 5 Form for voting and proxy
- Appendix 6 Guide on digital attendance
- Appendix 7 Shareholder proposal Ivar Saetre
- Appendix 8 Shareholder proposal Kurt Jan Nilsson
- Appendix 9 Shareholder proposal Albert Martinus Berveling