Toluna Harnesses AI to Transform the Speed and Scale of Claims Testing

London, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LONDON, April 14, 2026 -- Toluna, the global insights leader, today announced the evolution of Rapid Claims AI, a solution designed to help brands identify winning claims, ideas, flavors, product attributes, and brand messaging, eliminating the three biggest constraints on claims testing: respondent fatigue, the number of items teams can evaluate, and cost. Now fully automated and powered by Toluna’s synthetic personas and available within Toluna Start, it delivers decision-ready insights and analysis at scale in under one hour.

“Our clients have always told us they have more ideas worth testing than they can realistically evaluate. Too many items, too many KPIs, not enough time. Rapid Claims AI was built to solve all of that, with results in under an hour,” said Frédéric-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna. “With Toluna Synthetic Personas running multiple MaxDiff exercises in every survey, our clients can now test more ideas, uncover those that truly create impact, and move from testing to confident decision-making faster than was ever possible before.”

For years, respondent fatigue created a ceiling for claims testing, preventing teams from running studies at meaningful scale. Rapid Claims AI removes that constraint entirely. By powering surveys with synthetic personas that do not experience fatigue, it enables researchers to evaluate up to 40 items across up to five KPIs simultaneously, with one MaxDiff exercise per KPI. This level of breadth and rigor in a single survey has not previously been possible, redefining what research can deliver.

Toluna’s synthetic personas deliver responses with up to 90% accuracy in validation tests comparing to human respondents. Built on first-party data from Toluna’s global panel of 79 million+ consumers across 17 markets, they are individual, lifelike survey-takers with behavioral histories and emotional depth, not generic AI profiles. Because they cannot share information externally, they also provide built-in confidentiality, making Rapid Claims AI well suited to early-stage and sensitive innovation work.

Results are delivered through an intuitive, templated report, surfacing the strongest opportunities across sales potential, distinctiveness, credibility, relevance, and brand fit, so teams can focus their energy on the ideas with the greatest potential and move to confident decisions without delay.

Rapid Claims AI represents Toluna’s latest advancement in delivering end-to-end AI-automated research that combines the scale and speed of AI with the accuracy and depth of real human insight to keep clients one step ahead. It's now available in Toluna Start. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit tolunacorporate.com or contact your Toluna representative.

About Toluna: Toluna is the global AI-first insights company. For over 25 years, Toluna has evolved ahead of the industry, combining ~80 million real panelists, operations across 32 countries, a leading insights platform, and end-to-end pioneering AI capabilities to keep organizations one step ahead with limitless intelligence they can trust.