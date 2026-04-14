Advantest Announces Opening of Strategic Innovation Centers

TOKYO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE Prime: 6857) today announced the opening of two Advantest Innovation Centers—one located on the company’s campus in San Jose, Calif., and another currently under construction in nearby Sunnyvale, Calif. The Advantest Innovation Center is a first-of-its-kind space offering state-of-the-art laboratories and advanced test equipment. The facilities are designed to enable deep collaboration with partners across the semiconductor value chain, accelerating the development of innovative test solutions for next-generation semiconductor technologies.

With the rising complexity of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC) and edge devices, cross-ecosystem collaboration has become increasingly important to meet future industry needs. Leveraging expertise across the supply chain is essential to develop innovative test solutions that can overcome the challenges of advanced packaging, increasing data capacity and evolving quality and reliability standards.

The Advantest Innovation Centers provide a unique environment to support this collaboration, featuring state-of-the-art equipment, clean rooms and the latest test technologies and test insertions for advanced packaging and complex device architectures. Strategically located in Silicon Valley, these facilities offer a central hub for hands-on innovation, enabling the company’s partners to work side by side with Advantest’s team of experts to develop innovative solutions that optimize reliability and improve productivity. Partnering early in the development process allows participants to build informed, long-term roadmaps and align R&D efforts to address industry challenges from the outset. Through these collaborations, the Advantest Innovation Centers will help deliver cutting-edge test solutions that innovate workflows to support the needs of customers in high-performance computing, edge AI, and other emerging markets worldwide.

“These Innovation Centers represent a major milestone in how we work with our partners to drive innovation,” said Kotaro Hasegawa, senior vice president of the New Research Platform Initiative, Advantest. “Cross-industry collaboration is a critical step in accelerating innovation for high-performance computing and edge AI applications, as advanced packaging and increasingly complex device architectures demand new approaches to test.”

The Advantest Innovation Center located in San Jose is open, while the Sunnyvale location is planned to open later this summer. Partnerships have already been initiated with leading manufacturers and suppliers. For more information, please visit the company’s website here.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE Prime: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductor devices such as high-performance compute (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, industrial and consumer applications. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company offers a broad portfolio of test solutions that span the semiconductor value chain, developing advanced test solutions for wafer sort and final test, design verification and silicon validation, and system-level test solutions, as well as test handlers, device interfaces and scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing. Advantest also offers data analytics solutions designed to improve semiconductor yield. More information is available at https://www.advantest.com/en/.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

Cassandra.koenig@advantest.com