Bitget lists Genius (GENIUS) for Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of Genius (GENIUS) for spot trading. Trading for the GENIUS/USDT pair opens on April 13, 2026, 15:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from April 14, 2026, 16:00 (UTC).

Genius is a unified on-chain trading terminal designed to consolidate spot, perpetuals, and multi-chain execution into a single non-custodial interface. By aggregating liquidity from over 500 decentralized exchanges, the protocol ensures high-efficiency execution while eliminating the counterparty risks inherent in centralized custody. To safeguard user privacy, the platform utilizes "Ghost Orders" powered by Multi-Party Computation (MPC), which obscures trading activity through temporary wallets without moving assets off-chain.

The platform streamlines cross-chain interactions through the Genius Bridge Protocol, which automates routing across major networks including Ethereum, Solana, and various Layer-2 solutions. This engine identifies optimal execution paths and manages background bridging, allowing users to access diverse liquidity pools without manual intervention or fragmented workflows. With over 150K users and $17.5B+ in lifetime volume, the protocol lowers the barriers to DeFi by offering a faster, private, and user-friendly gateway to the broader crypto ecosystem.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Genius (GENIUS) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging the gap between high-performance execution with the security and transparency of non-custodial finance.

For more details on Genius (GENIUS), visit here.



About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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