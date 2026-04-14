Cell Line Development Market to Reach $8.95 Bn by 2031 with Gene & Cell Therapy Manufacturing Growing at 10.88% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global cell line development market is projected to grow from USD 4.97 billion in 2025 to USD 5.48 billion in 2026, and is expected to reach USD 8.95 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.31% during the forecast period (2026–2031), supported by the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins. As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies intensify their focus on biologics, efficient and scalable cell line development processes are becoming critical to accelerating drug discovery and manufacturing timelines.

The market is expanding as advancements in cell culture technologies and expression systems improve productivity, stability, and yield. Continuous innovations in gene editing tools, automation, and high-throughput screening are enabling faster development of high-performing cell lines, reducing time-to-market for biologics. The increasing adoption of mammalian cell lines, particularly Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells, remains a key driver due to their ability to produce complex therapeutic proteins. Rising investments in research and development, coupled with the growing pipeline of biologics and biosimilars, are further strengthening market growth. Contract research organizations (CROs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are playing a significant role by offering specialized cell line development services, allowing pharmaceutical companies to streamline operations and focus on core competencies.

“The cell line development market reflects steady, application-driven demand shaped by biopharmaceutical pipelines and manufacturing priorities. This assessment draws on consistently structured data triangulation and cross-verified industry inputs, providing decision-makers with a balanced, audit-ready view grounded in observable market activity” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Cell Line Development Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the cell line development market, driven by strong biopharmaceutical research infrastructure, high R&D spending, and the presence of leading biotechnology firms.

Europe holds a notable position, supported by increasing biologics development activities, favorable regulatory frameworks, and growing collaborations between academic and industry players.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding biotechnology capabilities, rising investments in biomanufacturing, and increasing demand for cost-effective production solutions across countries such as China, India, and South Korea.

Cell Line Development Market Trends & Forecast

Increasing Demand for Biologics and Biosimilars

The growing pipeline of biologics and biosimilars is driving demand for efficient and scalable cell line development platforms to support large-scale production.

Advancements in Gene Editing and Expression Systems

Technologies such as CRISPR and improved vector systems are enhancing precision and efficiency in cell line engineering, accelerating development timelines.

Cell Line Development Market Segmentation Overview

By Product

• Reagents & Media

• Equipment

• Other Products

By Source

• Mammalian Cell Line

• Non-mammalian Cell Line

By Application

• Recombinant Protein Expression

• Hybridoma Technology

• Vaccine Production

• Drug Discovery & Screening

• Gene & Cell Therapy Manufacturing

• Other Applications

By End User

• Biopharma & Pharma Companies

• Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs)

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Other End-users

By Geography

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cell-line-development-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Cell Line Development Market Competitive Outlook

The cell line development market features a mix of global biotechnology companies and specialized service providers focusing on innovation, automation, and high-efficiency production platforms. Market participants are investing in advanced cell engineering technologies, expanding service capabilities, and forming strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.

Major Companies in the cell line development market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Lonza Group AG

Sartorius AG

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