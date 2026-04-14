CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Bid date, 2026-04-14
Auction date2026-04-14
Settlement date2026-04-15
Maturity Date2026-04-22
Nominal amount513 billion SEK
Interest rate1.75 %
Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Bids are made to phone number08-696 69 70
Confirmation of bids to e-mailrbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume513 billion SEK
Allocation Time10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term513 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment0 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2026-04-14


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