Refrigerated Display Cases Market Size to Hit USD 19.92 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refrigerated Display Cases Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Refrigerated Display Cases Market Size was valued at USD 11.07 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.92 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.06% during 2026–2035.”

Market Growth is Propelling Owing to the Increasing Demand for Supermarkets and Convenience Stores Globally

Globally, the use of refrigerated display cases is being driven by growing demand from supermarkets, convenience stores, and quick-service restaurants. The rise of organized retail, growing urbanization, and cold chain infrastructure are driving the product installations. Technology advancements are being accelerated by strict environmental rules that demand low-GWP refrigerants and energy-efficient systems. Demand is also being further supported by the need for longer-lasting products and the requirement for food safety. Automated temperature control, remote diagnostics, and IoT-powered tracking all improve operations and reduce downtime.

Refrigerated Display Cases Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : USD 11.07 Billion

: USD 11.07 Billion Market Size by 2035 : USD 19.92 Billion

: USD 19.92 Billion CAGR : 6.06% during 2026–2035

: 6.06% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Carrier Commercial Refrigeration

Hussmann Corporation

Epta S.p.A.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Haier Group

Dover Corporation

AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

Arneg Group

Hillphoenix (Dover Food Retail)

True Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Lennox International Inc.

Metalfrio Solutions S.A.

Panasonic Corporation

Liebherr Group

Hoshizaki Corporation

Turbo Air Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Frigoglass S.A.I.C.

Zero Zone Inc.

Standex International Corporation

Refrigerated Display Cases Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Display Type (Open Display Cases, Glass Door Display Cases, Serve-Over Counters, Countertop Display Cases, Island Display Cases and Others)

• By Type (Plug-In, Remote and Semi Plug-In)

• By Design (Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid)

• By End Use (Food Service and Retail Stores)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Display Type

Glass Door Display Case is the segment which dominates the market holding a share of 37.40% in 2025 among different types of Refrigerated Display Case as they are well oriented due to enhanced visibility. Countertop Display Cases account for some of the fastest growing class, growing at a CAGR of 23.00%, in terms of products as they have compact design, simple placement flexibility.

By Type

Plug-In systems have the largest share of 45.85% in 2025 owing to their easier installation and lower capital investment globally. Remote systems ranked fastest in growing type, growing at a CAGR of 36.85% due to excellent energy efficiency, low noise, and high scalability for large scale supermarkets and hypermarkets.

By Design

Vertical systems are anticipated to be the most attractive segment holding a share of 41.60% in 2025 owing to their high storage capacity and excellent visibility of product globally. Hybrid designs are witnessing the fastest growth at a CAGR of 21.40% with the integration of the benefits of vertical and horizontal layout globally.

By End Use

Retail Stores continues to retain the highest market share of 55.20% in 2025 on the back of high penetration of supermarket, hypermarket, and grocery chains. The fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 44.80% is Food Service, due to the rapid growth of Quick Service Restaurants, cafés as well as institutional catering globally.

Regional Insights:

North America will continue to dominate the Refrigerated Display Cases market holding a share of 31.80% in 2025 due to its highly developed retail infrastructure, strong penetration of supermarkets and hypermarkets, and widespread adoption of advanced cold chain logistics.

The Asia-Pacific is considered the fastest growing region in the Refrigerated Display Cases market, expanding at a CAGR of 7.37% due to high urbanized population, growing modern retail formats, and supermarkets, hypermarkets & convenience stores penetration.

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Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Hussmann Corporation updated its refrigerated display case lineup to comply with AIM Act regulations, introducing low-GWP refrigerants like R-290 and R-454C.The Evolve Technologies self-contained systems offer plug-and-play installation, high energy efficiency, and are part of Hussmann’s transition toward full regulatory compliance by 2026–2027.

, Hussmann Corporation updated its refrigerated display case lineup to comply with AIM Act regulations, introducing low-GWP refrigerants like R-290 and R-454C.The Evolve Technologies self-contained systems offer plug-and-play installation, high energy efficiency, and are part of Hussmann’s transition toward full regulatory compliance by 2026–2027. January 29, 2026 — Danfoss launched the AK-CC25 Pro controller designed for plug-in, integral, and remote TXV refrigerated display cases, offering enhanced flexibility and performance. The controller features Bluetooth-enabled setup, supports CO₂ and A2L refrigerants, improves energy efficiency with variable speed control, and ensures reliable operation with advanced diagnostics and food safety compliance.

Exclusive Sections of the Refrigerated Display Cases Market Report (The USPs):

ENERGY EFFICIENCY & SUSTAINABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you understand performance variations across display case types through analysis of energy consumption, refrigerant usage, carbon footprints, and lifecycle cost comparisons.

– helps you understand performance variations across display case types through analysis of energy consumption, refrigerant usage, carbon footprints, and lifecycle cost comparisons. SMART COLD CHAIN & IoT INTEGRATION ANALYSIS – helps you identify technological advancements through adoption of IoT-enabled monitoring, remote diagnostics, and predictive maintenance in modern refrigeration systems.

– helps you identify technological advancements through adoption of IoT-enabled monitoring, remote diagnostics, and predictive maintenance in modern refrigeration systems. REFRIGERANT TRANSITION & ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT METRICS – helps you evaluate the shift from HFCs to natural refrigerants and its impact on sustainability goals and regulatory compliance.

– helps you evaluate the shift from HFCs to natural refrigerants and its impact on sustainability goals and regulatory compliance. REGIONAL POLICY & INCENTIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you assess the influence of government regulations, subsidies, and tax incentives on market adoption across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

– helps you assess the influence of government regulations, subsidies, and tax incentives on market adoption across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. RETAIL STRATEGY & MERCHANDISING INSIGHTS – helps you analyze retailer preferences in display formats, product placement strategies, and design choices such as vertical, horizontal, and hybrid cases.

– helps you analyze retailer preferences in display formats, product placement strategies, and design choices such as vertical, horizontal, and hybrid cases. CONSUMER BEHAVIOR & ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you understand how consumer preferences for energy-efficient and eco-friendly refrigeration solutions influence purchasing decisions and market growth.

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