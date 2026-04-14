B2BINPAY Rolls Out Partner Program With Direct Earnings on Referred Transaction Volume





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In B2B payments, new business often comes through trusted professional networks long before it comes through formal sales channels. In one of the recent surveys of mid-market B2B SaaS CMOs, 65% said they start vendor searches in peer communities, and word of mouth ranked as the top consideration factor for 42% of them. So, rather than build another sales channel, B2BINPAY is launching a self-service Partner Program built around the referral relationships its clients already have.

The new program allows eligible companies to join through a self-service flow, complete KYB and compliance onboarding, and refer new business clients to B2BINPAY. In return, partners receive direct financial compensation tied to the transaction activity of the clients they bring in. The model is built around one incentive: a share of the revenue generated through referred client processing.

Participation is open to any business that passes onboarding and compliance review, with no restrictions on industry. Compliance is central to the model — every partner must pass verification.

The Partner Program sits within B2BINPAY's broader processing offering, which includes two core models: Merchant solution (Crypto Payments Gateway) and Enterprise Wallet (Wallet-as-a-Service). Together, they help merchants, enterprises, and financial platforms automate crypto payment flows and manage settlement more efficiently.

"Business growth in payments often comes through trusted industry relationships," said Arthur Azizov, CEO of B2BINPAY. "We launched this program to give companies an accessible way to turn those connections into direct financial value, while keeping compliance standards where they need to be."

About B2BINPAY

B2BINPAY is a crypto payment processing solution for merchants, enterprises, and financial platforms. B2BINPAY acts as an infrastructure bridge, reducing payment friction and protecting margins by automating the flow of funds from crypto to fiat. The company has processed more than $5.1 billion in transactions. It supports USDT and USDC across 10 major blockchains and works with 350+ cryptocurrencies across its ecosystem.

Contact

B2BINPAY

marketing@b2inpay.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bd7d4f2-3acd-4361-9160-20a95a923bed