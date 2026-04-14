Servanan International Pte. Ltd.'s Ok.com launched a global free classifieds platform to cope with rising costs

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servanan International Pte. Ltd.'s Ok.com, an AI-powered classifieds platform, is revolutionizing online marketplaces with its 100% free listing service for jobs, secondhand goods, housing, and vehicles. This direct challenge to established players comes as persistent inflation forces over half of Americans to cut essential spending. To address rising costs, Ok.com is now launching a free global classifieds platform. The platform currently covers 22 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Ok.com, a classifieds platform, eliminates systemic pain points in the traditional market: traditional job websites charge an average of $500 per post, and large secondhand marketplaces charge seller commissions of 12% to 15%. By eliminating all posting fees and agent commissions, this new classifieds platform aims to make everyday life more affordable through completely free posting options.

Ok.com now supports completely free job postings

Ok.com streamlines hiring by removing pay-to-post barriers, offering free listing opportunities for all businesses. Its AI matching system intelligently connects candidates with employers across sectors, from warehouse staff to financial analysts. The platform facilitates direct communication and includes multilingual support and GDPR-compliant data protection.

A brand new hosting system, Empowering Sellers with 100% Free Listing

Unlike competitors that charge significant commissions, Ok.com enables free listing for all sellers, allowing them to retain all earnings from their idle items. A built-in escrow system secures every transaction. Users can easily filter listings by category, location, and price to find items from kitchen gadgets to vintage collectibles nearby.

Upgrade vehicle section, Transparent Vehicle Listings at No Cost

The vehicle section helps buyers avoid common pitfalls by integrating third-party history reports and a seller verification system. Ok.com's AI recommendation model provides tailored suggestions based on budget and usage patterns, all available through free listing options.

New housing sector, Direct Housing Connections with Zero Listing Fees

The housing section eases the stressful process of finding a home with direct landlord connections, video tours, and extensive listings. This circumvents broker fees, which average over $2,000 for renters, and enables remote property evaluations through completely free listing services.

"The irony is that the platforms designed to help people save money are actually costing them thousands," said the CEO of Ok.com. "We're cutting out the middleman entirely. In an economy where every dollar counts, keeping 100% of your sale proceeds or saving on a job posting shouldn't be a luxury—it should be the standard."

"When fees disappear, opportunity democratizes," added the CEO of Ok.com. "Ok.com empowers smarter living by making your daily transactions more affordable and convenient through our commitment to free listing."

About Ok.com

Ok.com is an AI-powered global classifieds platform committed to making life more affordable and convenient by offering completely free listing services for jobs, goods, housing, and vehicles. The platform is dedicated to creating equitable and efficient online marketplaces.

Media Contact:

Company: Servanan International Pte. Ltd

Contact Person: Roy

Email: roy@ok.com

Website: us.ok.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Servanan International Pte. Ltd. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.