MARCH VOLUMES: CONTINUED GOOD MOMENTUM

INVESTOR NEWS no. 13 - 14 April 2026

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in March 2026 of 3.9m lane metres were 4.2% above 2025 and up 3.0% adjusted for route changes.

North Sea volumes were above 2025 driven again by mainly higher volumes between the Continent and the UK. Mediterranean volumes were overall below 2025, although utilisation increased due to the capacity reductions made on mainly one route.

Channel volumes were above 2025 driven by higher volumes on the Dover Strait and in addition by the ramp-up of Jersey volumes compared to 2025. Baltic Sea volumes were above 2025 and Strait of Gibraltar volumes were likewise above 2025.

For the last twelve months, the total transported freight lane metres increased 0.6% to 41.8m from 41.5m in 2025-24 and decreased 1.0% adjusted for route changes.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers adjusted for route changes in March 2026 increased 11.3% to 261k compared to 2025. The March increase was driven by volumes above 2025 in two regions with the main increase on the Dover Strait routes.

For the last twelve months, the total number of passengers decreased 19.5% to 5.1m compared to 6.3m in 2025-24. The decrease was 11.8% adjusted for route changes.

DFDS ferry volumes March Last-12-months Freight 2024 2025 2026 Change 2024 2025 2025 Change Lane metres, '000 3,603 3,760 3,919 4.2% 39,184 41,535 41,774 0.6% Passenger 2024 2025 2026 Change 2024 2025 2025 Change Passengers, '000 482 259 269 3.9% 4,999 6,343 5,106 -19.5%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The April 2026 volume report is expected to be published on 12 May 2026 at around 10.00am CET.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 16,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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