RtBrick Achieves Breakthrough in Disaggregated Routing Performance for the Network Edge

FREMONT, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RtBrick today announced support for the Broadcom Qumran2c+ BCM88840 chipset, delivering a significant performance leap for open routing deployments at the network edge. The first platform supported with the new silicon is the Ufispace S9610-46DX open switch, enabling network operators to scale capacity and interface speeds while maintaining the flexibility of disaggregated networking.

With the Broadcom Q2c+ chipset, RtBrick’s network operating system triples multiservice edge routing throughput from 2.4 Tbps to 7.2 Tbps in a compact two Rack Unit (2RU) form-factor, providing the performance needed for modern service provider networks. The switch platform provides six 400G network interfaces alongside forty 100G ports. As a result, operators can deploy higher-capacity uplinks and preserve dense 100G connectivity for aggregation connectivity.

RtBrick’s routing operating system combines this high-performance silicon with an open networking architecture, allowing operators to pair merchant silicon and open hardware with RtBrick’s cloud-native routing and switching software. Unlike traditional vertically integrated networking systems, this approach speeds up innovation cycles, improves automation, and reduces operational complexity.

“Supporting the Broadcom Q2C+ chipset represents an important milestone in our mission to deliver high-performance, disaggregated networking,” said Hannes Gredler, CTO and Founder at RtBrick. “We’re further expanding RtBrick’s growing ecosystem of supported open networking hardware and strengthening our commitment to enabling operators to deploy scalable, programmable infrastructure.”

Support for the Ufispace S9610-46DX with the Broadcom Q2C+ chipset is available in the latest release of the RtBrick network operating system.

To learn more about RtBrick’s routing software, visit rtbrick.com.

About RtBrick

RtBrick is replacing legacy network infrastructure with its Multiservice Edge Routing Software, a cloud-native Network Operating System that disaggregates traditional telco routing functions and runs on open switch hardware. RtBrick ends the vendor lock-in that comes with monolithic chassis-based systems, bringing operators significant cost savings, greater choice and ease of automation. RtBrick is a privately held company headquartered in California, with additional locations in Europe, India, and Taiwan.