MOVA Unveils Industry-First Large-Capacity Integrated Water Tank System on M3 Commercial Cleaning Robot at Interclean Amsterdam 2026

AMSTERDAM, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVA, a global premium AI smart living leader, today announced its participation at Interclean Amsterdam (ICA) 2026 in Amsterdam, unveiling four new commercial cleaning products—headlined by the M3 Commercial Cleaning Robot, a robotic floor cleaner featuring an industry-first large-capacity integrated water tank system.

M3 Commercial Cleaning Robot – Setting a New Benchmark in Commercial Floor Care

The M3 sets a new benchmark in commercial cleaning with its front-sweep rear-scrub dry-wet separation system, enabling one-pass simultaneous sweeping and scrubbing for superior floor cleaning performance. Resistant to water and dust, the M3 ensures clean operation without abnormalities; its battery-powered, maintenance-free design reduces downtime and service costs across hotels, office buildings, and hospitals. The M3 also features a dual-engine scrubbing and vacuuming system that automatically switches cleaning modes across mixed-floor scenarios such as carpet, tile, and marble—no manual reconfiguration needed. Equipped with multimodal 3D panoramic perception (LiDAR, 3D camera, infrared, and ultrasonic), the M3 enables autonomous elevator riding and gate passage for cross-floor operation. Alongside the M3, MOVA will showcase the M3 Pro (3D LiDAR version for complex environments like supermarkets and factories).

At its core, the industry's first large-capacity integrated water tank system requires no complicated water pipeline modification—plug in water and start using it immediately. This plug-and-play workstation supports uninterrupted overnight cleaning and adapts to various venue layouts, enhancing automated cleaning efficiency and enabling consistent, high-productivity operation.





(MOVA M3)

Full Product Lineup Making Debut at Interclean Amsterdam 2026

To address the diverse needs of complex scenarios, MOVA has expanded its product portfolio: the DP35/16 small hand-push scrubber with a 180° rotating brush head for narrow spaces and up to 2 hours of runtime; and the DP86/130 silent scrubber featuring ultra-quiet operation (≤60 dB), air-water separation technology, and a hypochlorous acid disinfection system with a 99.9% sterilization rate—ideal for hospitals, schools, and concert halls.





(DP86/130)

Live Demonstrations at Booth Hall 8, 08.330





Visit MOVA for live demonstrations featuring obstacle avoidance tests with items like bottles and fruits to verify intelligent recognition and navigation; cleaning performance demos on wood flooring and carpet; and auto-recharging & water docking—the robot automatically returns to the workstation after cleaning to recharge and refill.

Media Contact

Yin Wu

wuyin@mova-tech.com

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