Nitrosamines Regulatory Requirements in the Pharmaceutical Industry: Gain the Full Picture in Regulatory Affairs, Sales, Quality, and Analytical Departments (ONLINE COURSE: Apr 20th-21st, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Regulatory Requirements on Nitrosamines in the Pharmaceutical Industry (Apr 20th - Apr 21st, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nitrosamine regulations are the most impactful change to our industry in recent years, affecting 30% of current and new products, including generics.

Regulatory expectations have changed frequently and vary globally. In this webinar, we will discuss the major requirements and strategies. Those new to the subject and those growing their nitrosamine team will find value in seeing the entire picture. Experienced Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) will receive detailed instructions for common pain points, like risk assessments.

Who Should Attend:

This course will benefit nitrosamine decision makers and those who can benefit from a broader understanding of the full picture of nitrosamines in regulatory affairs, sales, quality, and analytical departments.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

History and background

Classes of nitrosamines

Regulatory update

Team building

Risk assessments

At risk structures

Limit determination

Day 2

Nitrosation Assay Procedure (NAP) test

Analytical instruments and methods

Control strategy

Remediation

Post approval changes

Where are we going? Future state and unanswered questions

CPD Hours: 6

Speakers

Jason Brown

Jason Brown brings a wealth of knowledge and practical experience to his role as Senior Analytical Sciences Manager at Adare Pharma Solutions, where he serves as the global nitrosamine subject matter expert.

He has led Adare's innovative approaches to understanding nitrosamine formation, measurement, and mitigation to ensure regulatory compliance internally and for our customers. Jason has led numerous dialogues on the subject of nitrosamines through panel discussions, webinars, posters, articles, and regular contributions to the USP Nitrosamine Forum. Jason has a BS in Chemistry from George Fox University.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wg4jr

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