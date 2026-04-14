SINGULAR PAGANI ZONDA 760 UNICA ROADSTER LEADS EXCEPTIONAL ITALIAN SUPERCARS AT BROAD ARROW’S CONCORSO D’ELEGANZA VILLA D’ESTE AUCTION

BICESTER, United Kingdom, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), will present some of the greatest modern supercars and hypercars at its Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction from 16-17 May 2026 at Villa Erba on the shores of Lake Como.

Leading the stellar line-up for the official auction of the revered Concorso is a truly unique 2018 Pagani Zonda 760 Unica Roadster, an incredible example of one of the most dramatic and exhilarating hypercars of recent times. Finished in Blue Carbon, reminiscent of the Zonda Tricolore, the interior features distinctive blue and white trim that perfectly complements the magnificent milled aluminium switchgear. This bespoke creation from Pagani’s One-Off Zonda 760 Series was commissioned by the founder of Top Car Design in Spain and is powered by the ferocious 7.3 litre V12 engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG. Undoubtedly one of the most covetable Pagani creations, this era-defining hypercar has driven only 2,616 kilometres, many at exclusive owners’ events across Switzerland, at one of which Horacio Pagani himself drove the car, further adding to its illustrious provenance.

“We are extremely proud to present the unique Pagani Zonda 760 Unica Roadster to collectors at our second sale as the official auction partner of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales EMEA Region for Broad Arrow Auctions. “Its Italian heritage and immense desirability make it perfectly fitting that it should be in the catalogue for what is undoubtedly the jewel in the international collector car auction calendar. We can’t wait to welcome collectors from around the world to Villa Erba for this exciting sale.”

Naturally, for the most prestigious collector car auction to be held in Italy, the Pagani is joined by some of the most desirable modern collectibles from the stables of Ferrari and Lamborghini, including:

2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione (Estimate: €1.250.000 - €1.450.000)

The Ferrari 812 Competizione is the ultimate example of Enzo Ferrari’s obsession with the V12, a pure GT that delivers exhilarating performance combined with touring comfort. Only 999 examples were built and chassis no. 300628 is undoubtedly one of the most striking. Treated to a number of desirable options through Ferrari’s Atelier programme, it is finished in four-layer Green Jewel paint with a livery of Bianco Cervino and Nero D.S. stripes. Exposed carbon fibre adds to the superb specification, as do the lightweight 20-inch forged diamond-finish wheels and an interior tailored in Nero Alcantara with racing seats trimmed in a distinctive checked pattern. Showing only 673 kilometres at the time of cataloguing, this is certainly one of the most collectable examples of the 812 Competizione and a fitting tribute to the bloodline of Ferrari’s revered V12.

2022 Ferrari SF90 Spider (Estimate: €350.000 - €450.000 | Offered Without Reserve)

This rare Netherlands-delivered example of the Ferrari SF90 Spider is attractively finished in Verde Zeltweg over Cuoio leather and Alcantara. Driven only 450 kilometres at the time of cataloguing, it features fully electric Daytona-style sports seats, front axle lift and a sonorous twin-turbo 4.0 litre V8 which, combined with three electric motors, generates over 985 horsepower. Its incredible performance, superb design and open-top thrills make this a very enticing opportunity for any Ferrari collector.

2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (Estimate: €1.750.000 - €2.000.000)

The Lamborghini Countach is one of the most iconic cars of all time and one which Lamborghini’s design director, Mitja Borkert, and his team successfully reinterpreted in 2021 as the Countach LPI 800-4, using the Aventador as its foundation. This 2022 example is one of only five finished in Luci del Bosco, a colour inspired by the brown available for the original Countach. Matte bronze wheels add further to the dramatic exterior, while the interior features an exclusive Lamborghini Ad Personam option of Bianco Leda. Meticulously cared for by its current owner, the V12 hybrid powertrain has propelled this exceptional example only 124 kilometres at the time of cataloguing, ensuring that this is one of the finest available.

2009 Lamborghini Murciélago LP640-4 Coupé (Estimate: €850.000 - €1.150.000)

While every example of Sant’Agata Bolognese’s incredible Murciélago is special, this one is even more so, as one of only 88 manufactured that paired the glorious 6.5 litre V12 with a six-speed gated manual transmission. Enhancing its desirability even further is that it is believed to be the only manual model finished in stunning Celeste Phoebe blue. Lamborghini’s Ad Personam bespoke department also created its Nero Perseus Q-Citura diamond pattern leather upholstery, upper dashboard and carpets, complemented by Azzurro Australis for the lower dashboard, carpet piping and inverted stitching. The superb list of options extends to a glass engine cover, carbon ceramic brakes and Hermera wheels. As the last analogue V12 supercar from Lamborghini, the Murciélago is one of the most desirable models from the famous marque, and the manual-equipped derivative ranks as the most collectable of all.

“These prestigious supercars represent some of the best of their genre,” says Bastian Voigt, Car Specialist and Head of Consignments for Broad Arrow in Germany. “Extremely collectable, they are the performance icons of modern generations, cars that stir emotion even when standing still. They take their place alongside the Honda NSX-R and the cars that defined performance for previous generations, including the 1926 Bugatti Type 37 Grand Prix, the 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing and the timeless Ferrari F40 in a catalogue that showcases the very best of the collector car world.”

Interested bidders are invited to contact a Broad Arrow Car Specialist at +44 20 4592 0169 (UK), + 32 476 879 471 (Europe) or on +1 313 312 0780 (North America) or via email at info@broadarrowauctions.com. Bidder registration and further details on all cars on offer are available at broadarrowauctions.com. Collectors are also invited to discuss consignments for other Broad Arrow auctions taking place in Europe in 2026, including the Zoute Concours Auction on 9 October and Zürich Auction on 7 November.

Ends.

For media enquiries relating to Broad Arrow Auctions, including accreditation for the auction at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, please contact a member of the press team.

Editor’s Notes

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Concours Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.7 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

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