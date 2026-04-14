1 Day Pharmacovigilance Training Course: An Overview of Drug Safety from Safety Collection to Regulatory Inspection (ONLINE EVENT: Apr 30, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance: An Overview of Drug Safety from Safety Collection to Regulatory Inspection (Apr 30, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will be relevant for anyone requiring an overview of pharmacovigilance or wishing to consolidate existing knowledge. It will also benefit those working in pharmacovigilance, as well as those who support or interact with pharmacovigilance from areas including medical information, regulatory affairs, clinical, sales and marketing, legal, commercial and quality.



Pharmacovigilance has undergone rapid regulatory change in recent years and become one of the most demanding aspects of the pharmaceutical industry to both understand and comply with. There are many requirements and duties for companies to perform regarding the safety of their products to satisfy regulatory demands, and sanctions for non-compliance can be severe.

EU pharmacovigilance legislation requires companies to train all staff, including those not working directly in pharmacovigilance, and this invaluable one-day course will help you meet that requirement with a concise overview of the pharmacovigilance function and current regulatory requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

An introduction to EU pharmacovigilance

Documentation to be supplied to regulatory authorities

Department links in the company to pharmacovigilance

The roles and responsibilities of a licence holder

The role of the QPPV

SOPs in relation to pharmacovigilance

Pharmacovigilance inspections

CPD Hours: 6

Speakers

Graeme Ladds

Graeme Ladds, Director of PharSafer, has over 30 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He began his career in 1989 at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, before going on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals.

He later founded his consultancy and specialist CRO, PharSafer Associates Ltd, where he has supported companies in establishing pharmacovigilance systems, conducting audits across Europe and the USA, developing SOPs, acting as a QP, and supporting regulatory inspections.

Since 1994, Graeme has also been involved in the monitoring of medical devices, including drug-device combinations, structural devices and electrical medical devices. His experience spans clinical trials and global device vigilance, alongside pharmacovigilance activities across both clinical development and post-marketing phases.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epn8u2

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